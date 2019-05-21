2019 NBA playoffs predictions, brackets: Experts pick Warriors to win title again, split on their Finals opponent

We're nearing the final stage of the 2019 NBA playoffs as one team has already punched its ticket into the Finals.

The Golden State Warriors advanced to their fifth consecutive NBA Finals after ousting the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, 119-117 in overtime. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green made history in the process as the two became the first teammates in NBA postseason history to each record a triple-double in the same game.

In the Eastern finals, Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors picked up a much-needed victory in Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks to push their best-of-seven series to only a 2-1 deficit. The series continues on Tuesday with Game 4 in Toronto.

Prior to the playoffs, we asked our panel of NBA experts to fill out brackets and tell us who'll end up winning the whole thing. The unanimous answer came as a surprise to absolutely nobody: The Golden State Warriors. However, there was a lot of disagreement about which team will face them in the Finals.

Clearly, some predictions have gone terribly wrong. Here's a look at how the CBS Sports NBA experts saw this postseason playing out.

Raja Bell

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks

Bill Reiter

NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets

Reid Forgrave

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks

James Herbert

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks

Brad Botkin

NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks

Upsets: Trail Blazers over Nuggets

Colin Ward-Henninger

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks

Jack Maloney

NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers

Christopher Bengel

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Spurs over Nuggets, Pacers over Celtics, Raptors over Bucks

Michael Kaskey-Blomain

NBA Finals: Warriors over 76ers

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Spurs over Nuggets, 76ers over Raptors, 76ers over Bucks

DJ Siddiqi

NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets