2019 NBA playoffs predictions, brackets: Experts pick Warriors to win title again, split on who they'll face in Finals
Our NBA experts predict the winner of every playoff round, all the way through the Finals
The 2019 NBA playoffs have been nothing short of exciting as we're moving closer and closer to the NBA Finals.
The Golden State Warriors used another comeback to sink the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals and have them in a dreaded 3-0 hole. In the Eastern finals, the Milwaukee Bucks have also gone unscathed in their series against the Toronto Raptors as they own a 2-0 lead.
The defending champs seem to be well on their way to yet another trip to the Finals, but who will they likely face? Prior to the playoffs, we asked our panel of NBA experts to fill out brackets and tell us who'll end up winning the whole thing. The unanimous answer came as a surprise to absolutely nobody: The Golden State Warriors. However, there was a lot of disagreement about which team will face them in the Finals.
Clearly, some predictions have gone terribly wrong. Here's a look at how the CBS Sports NBA experts saw this postseason playing out.
Raja Bell
NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks
Bill Reiter
NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets
Reid Forgrave
NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks
James Herbert
NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks
Brad Botkin
NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks
Upsets: Trail Blazers over Nuggets
Colin Ward-Henninger
NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks
Jack Maloney
NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers
Christopher Bengel
NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Spurs over Nuggets, Pacers over Celtics, Raptors over Bucks
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
NBA Finals: Warriors over 76ers
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Spurs over Nuggets, 76ers over Raptors, 76ers over Bucks
DJ Siddiqi
NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch
Get the complete schedule and results for the NBA playoffs, along with viewing information
-
Lillard playing with separated ribs
Lillard has struggled all series against the Warriors, and went 5 of 18 in Game 3
-
Bucks vs. Raptors: Series breakdown
Milwaukee can make it three straight wins when it faces Toronto on Sunday in Game 3 of the...
-
How to watch: Bucks vs. Raptors Game 3
The Raptors are in desperate need of a win to avoid going down 3-0 in the series
-
Warriors vs. Blazers: Series breakdown
The Western Conference finals continues on Monday night as the Blazers look to stave off e...
-
2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups
A look at every series in the NBA postseason