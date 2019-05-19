2019 NBA playoffs predictions, brackets: Experts pick Warriors to win title again, split on who they'll face in Finals

The 2019 NBA playoffs have been nothing short of exciting as we're moving closer and closer to the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors used another comeback to sink the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals and have them in a dreaded 3-0 hole. In the Eastern finals, the Milwaukee Bucks have also gone unscathed in their series against the Toronto Raptors as they own a 2-0 lead.

The defending champs seem to be well on their way to yet another trip to the Finals, but who will they likely face? Prior to the playoffs, we asked our panel of NBA experts to fill out brackets and tell us who'll end up winning the whole thing. The unanimous answer came as a surprise to absolutely nobody: The Golden State Warriors. However, there was a lot of disagreement about which team will face them in the Finals.

Clearly, some predictions have gone terribly wrong. Here's a look at how the CBS Sports NBA experts saw this postseason playing out.

Raja Bell

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks

Bill Reiter

NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets

Reid Forgrave

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks

James Herbert

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks

Brad Botkin

NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks

Upsets: Trail Blazers over Nuggets

Colin Ward-Henninger

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks

Jack Maloney

NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers

Christopher Bengel

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Spurs over Nuggets, Pacers over Celtics, Raptors over Bucks

Michael Kaskey-Blomain

NBA Finals: Warriors over 76ers

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Spurs over Nuggets, 76ers over Raptors, 76ers over Bucks

DJ Siddiqi

NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets