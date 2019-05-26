2019 NBA playoffs predictions, brackets: Experts pick Warriors to win title, but Raptors may have something to say about it
Our NBA experts predict the winner of every playoff round, all the way through the Finals
We're coming down the home stretch in the 2019 NBA playoffs, and the NBA Finals matchup is set.
For the first time in franchise history, the Toronto Raptors are going to the Finals after winning four straight games to take down the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals, 4-2. The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, secured their place in the NBA Finals for the fifth straight year after they swept the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this month.
Prior to the playoffs, we asked our panel of NBA experts to fill out brackets and tell us who'll end up winning the whole thing. The unanimous answer came as a surprise to absolutely nobody: The Warriors. However, there was a lot of disagreement about which team will face them in the Finals.
Although all of our experts correctly picked the Warriors to get to the Finals, other predictions didn't pan out so well. Here's a look at how the CBS Sports NBA experts saw this postseason playing out.
Raja Bell
NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks
Bill Reiter
NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets
Reid Forgrave
NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks
James Herbert
NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks
Brad Botkin
NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks
Upsets: Trail Blazers over Nuggets
Colin Ward-Henninger
NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks
Jack Maloney
NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers
Christopher Bengel
NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Spurs over Nuggets, Pacers over Celtics, Raptors over Bucks
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
NBA Finals: Warriors over 76ers
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Spurs over Nuggets, 76ers over Raptors, 76ers over Bucks
DJ Siddiqi
NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets
-
