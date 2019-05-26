2019 NBA playoffs predictions, brackets: Experts pick Warriors to win title, but Raptors may have something to say about it

We're coming down the home stretch in the 2019 NBA playoffs, and the NBA Finals matchup is set.

For the first time in franchise history, the Toronto Raptors are going to the Finals after winning four straight games to take down the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals, 4-2. The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, secured their place in the NBA Finals for the fifth straight year after they swept the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this month.

Prior to the playoffs, we asked our panel of NBA experts to fill out brackets and tell us who'll end up winning the whole thing. The unanimous answer came as a surprise to absolutely nobody: The Warriors. However, there was a lot of disagreement about which team will face them in the Finals.

Although all of our experts correctly picked the Warriors to get to the Finals, other predictions didn't pan out so well. Here's a look at how the CBS Sports NBA experts saw this postseason playing out.

Raja Bell

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks

Bill Reiter

NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets

Reid Forgrave

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks

James Herbert

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks

Brad Botkin

NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks

Upsets: Trail Blazers over Nuggets

Colin Ward-Henninger

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks

Jack Maloney

NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers

Christopher Bengel

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Spurs over Nuggets, Pacers over Celtics, Raptors over Bucks

Michael Kaskey-Blomain

NBA Finals: Warriors over 76ers

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Spurs over Nuggets, 76ers over Raptors, 76ers over Bucks

DJ Siddiqi

NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets