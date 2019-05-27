2019 NBA Playoffs: Raptors 'quietly optimistic' OG Anunoby will return against Warriors during NBA Finals, per report
Reinforcements may be on the way for the Raptors
The Toronto Raptors could get a big boost during the NBA Finals.
According to the Toronto Sun's Ryan Wolstat, the Raptors are "quietly optimistic" that second-year forward OG Anunoby will return to game action at some point during their Finals matchup with the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors. The Finals are set to tip off on Thursday night, and though there's no concrete timetable for Anunoby's return, the spaced-out nature of the series schedule should work in his favor.
Anunoby, who has been sidelined since mid-April following an emergency appendectomy, was a key bench contributor for Toronto. During the regular season he appeared in 67 games and averaged seven points and 2.9 rebounds in slightly over 20 minutes of action per game. He scored in double figures 15 different times and tallied two 20-point games.
If he is able to return, the question, of course, will be how sharp Anunoby is after several weeks on the sideline, as it's quite possible that there would be some rust. That said, the Raptors could use all the help that they can get against the defending champs, and Anunoby could potentially provide them with another viable option as a perimeter defender.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Raptors vs Warriors odds, Game 1 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Warriors vs. Raptors game 10,000...
-
Finals: Debating Raps' chances vs. Dubs
Ultimately, do the Raptors have a real chance in this series? Our writers don't all agree in...
-
Gilbert experiencing stroke-like symptom
The Cleveland Cavaliers owner is recovering comfortably at a Detroit-area hospital
-
SportsLine: Warriors big Finals favorite
SportsLine's projections give the Warriors a 66 percent chance to beat the Raptors without...
-
NBA Playoffs Sneaker King Power Rankings
It's time for the third edition of our NBA playoffs sneaker rankings
-
How to watch: NBA Finals Game 1
Game 1 of the 2019 Finals is set for Thursday night in Toronto