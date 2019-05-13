NBA Playoffs Raptors vs. 76ers series results, scores: Kawhi Leonard's Game 7 buzzer-beater sends Toronto to East finals
The Raptors won Game 7 in the most dramatic way possible
After six hard-fought games and nearly 48 tense minutes in Game 7, Kawhi Leonard sent the Toronto Raptors to the Eastern Conference finals with a miraculous fadeaway buzzer-beater that bounced around the rim for what seemed like an eternity before it dropped through. The Philadelphia 76ers made a valiant effort, tying the game on Jimmy Butler's late breakaway layup, but ultimately Leonard was just too good.
Toronto advances to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the East finals, which should be a tremendous matchup. Leonard will face off with another two-way superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo, with the winner headed to the NBA Finals. It would be the first-ever Finals appearance for the Raptors, while the Bucks would be making their first NBA Finals since 1974.
Here's everything you need to know about this second-round series.
Playoff series results (Toronto wins series, 4-3)
- Game 1: Raptors 108, 76ers 95 (Box Score)
- Game 2: 76ers 94, Raptors 89 (Box Score)
- Game 3: 76ers 116, Raptors 95 (Box Score)
- Game 4: Raptors 101, 76ers 96 (Box Score)
- Game 5: Raptors 125, 76ers 89 (Box Score)
- Game 6: 76ers 112, Raptors 101 (Box Score)
- Game 7: Raptors 92, 76ers 90 (Box Score)
Odds and Analysis
2019 NBA Playoff Bracket
