2019 NBA Playoffs: Raptors vs. Warriors Finals schedule, series results, live stream, TV channel, odds, times, dates

It took a thrilling fourth-quarter comeback to keep the Golden State Warriors' season alive. The defending champs managed to pull out a 106-105 win in Game 5, but also suffered a major loss as well after Kevin Durant ruptured his Achilles tendon during the second quarter of his 2019 NBA Finals debut.

Meanwhile, the Raptors still sit just one win away from closing out the NBA Finals. Their next chance to do so -- after missing on an golden opportunity at home in Game 5 -- will be on Thursday when the Warriors. Will the defending champs ride the emotion of playing for K.D. as well as playing their final game at Oracle Arena as they move into Chase Center for the 2019-20 season?

Here's everything you need to know about this Finals showdown between Golden State and Toronto:

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors



How to watch Game 6



Date: Thursday, June 13



Thursday, June 13 Time: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California



Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming: WatchESPN



WatchESPN Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Warriors -2.5 (Over/Under: 212)



Finals series schedule (Raptors lead 3-2)

*All times Eastern

Game 1: Raptors 118, Warriors 109 (Box Score)

Game 2: Warriors 109, Raptors 104 (Box Score)

Game 3: Raptors 123, Warriors 109 (Box Score)

Game 4: Raptors 105, Warriors 92 (Box Score)

Game 5: Warriors 106, Raptors 105 (Box Score)



Game 6 (at GS): Thursday, June 13, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 7* (at TOR): Sunday, June 16, 8 p.m. -- TV: ABC

*If necessary

TV listings

All games during the NBA Finals will air on ABC.

Odds and Analysis

Storylines

Warriors: Golden State enters the series with the chance to make major NBA history by becoming one of the few teams to complete a three-peat. The future is uncertain for the Warriors, but they seem determined to maximize the present. Their biggest concern heading into the series is the health of Kevin Durant, as it is not yet known if he will be able to play in the Finals -- at least the start -- but at the end of the day, they could very well still take care of business without him.

Raptors: Just making the Finals can be viewed as a victory for the Raptors, who have never made it there before in franchise history. It can also be viewed as a victory in terms of the team's efforts to keep Kawhi Leonard around long-term. The team couldn't have made a much better pitch in terms of on-court product, even if Leonard did have to do a lot of the heavy lifting himself. Like the Warriors, the Raptors also face an uncertain future, but this season couldn't have gone much better.

Matchups to watch

Toronto's backcourt vs. Splash Brothers: How well Toronto's backcourt is able to control -- and keep up with -- Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will go a long way toward determining the outcome of the series. If the Raptors are able to get some consistent production on the offensive end and dedicated defense from their rotation of Kyle Lowry, Danny Green and Norman Powell, they will give themselves a chance. If not, this one could get ugly quickly. Superstars vs. health: The Finals should have been a showcase of two of the best two-way perimeter players that the game has ever seen in Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard. Durant, who missed the entirety of the Western Conference finals following a calf strain that he suffered against the Houston Rockets in the second round, suffered an Achilles injury in his Game 5 debut and is almost certainly done for the series -- if not much longer. On the other side of the floor, Leonard has been bothered by his own lower leg injury, though he has continued to play through whatever it is exactly that is ailing him. Battle of the benches: We know all about the stars and starters in the series, and those players will be relied on heavily, but both teams will also need big bench boosts in order to seal the deal. The Warriors will need guys like Kevon Looney, Jordan Bell and Alfonzo McKinnie to step up and make plays, while the Raptors will continue to need legitimate production from Fred VanVleet, Powell and Serge Ibaka. Whichever team gets more production from its contributing players will have an advantage.

2019 Playoff Bracket