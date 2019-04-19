2019 NBA playoffs schedule, scores: Watch first-round series online, live stream, TV channels, bracket, dates, times

The NBA playoffs keep rolling along, and some series are starting to get pretty interesting. On Thursday the 76ers, Spurs and Warriors all took 2-1 series leads with big Game 3 wins. While the Sixers and Warriors are expected to be ahead, the No. 7 seed Spurs are now just two wins away from pulling the upset on the No. 2 Nuggets.

Golden State came out on fire, led by Kevin Durant's 38 points, in a blowout win that -- this time -- the Clippers weren't able to surmount. The 76ers' win was particularly encouraging for Philly fans given the fact that big man Joel Embiid didn't play due to chronic knee soreness. They put up a full team effort, led by Ben Simmons, to get the win.

Below is a look at the NBA playoff bracket and the complete schedule for first-round games, along with viewing information.

The 2019 NBA Playoffs bracket CBS Sports

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).

First-round NBA playoff series schedule

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee leads series 2-0

Game 1: Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2: Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3: Bucks at Pistons, Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4: Bucks at Pistons, Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5*: Pistons at Bucks, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Bucks at Pistons, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Pistons at Bucks, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1: Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2: Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3: Raptors at Magic, Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4: Raptors at Magic, Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5: Magic at Raptors, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Raptors at Magic, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Magic at Raptors, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Philadelphia leads series 2-1

Game 1: Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2: 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3: 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)

Game 4: 76ers at Nets, Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5: Nets at 76ers, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* Nets at 76ers, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT

*If necessary

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston leads series 2-0

Game 1: Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2: Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)

Game 3: Celtics at Pacers, Friday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 4: Celtics at Pacers, Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5*: Pacers at Celtics, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Celtics at Pacers, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Pacers at Celtics, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Golden State leads series 2-1

Game 1: Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)

Game 2: Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)

Game 3: Warriors 132, Clippers 105 (Box Score)

Game 4: Warriors at Clippers, Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5: Clippers at Warriors, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Warriors at Clippers, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Clippers at Warriors, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

San Antonio leads series 2-1

Game 1: Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)

Game 2: Nuggets 114, Spurs 105 (Box Score)

Game 3: Spurs 118, Nuggets 108 (Box Score)

Game 4: Nuggets at Spurs, Saturday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5: Spurs at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Nuggets at Spurs, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Spurs at Nuggets, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland leads series 2-0

Game 1: Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2: Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Friday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Sunday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5*: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD



*If necessary

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston leads series 2-0

Game 1: Rockets 122, Jazz 90 (Box Score)

Game 2: Rockets 118, Jazz 98 (Box Score)

Game 3: Rockets at Jazz, Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4: Rockets at Jazz, Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5*: Jazz at Rockets, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6:* Rockets at Jazz, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD



TBD Game 7*: Jazz at Rockets, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary