2019 NBA playoffs schedule, scores: Watch first-round series online, TV channels, live stream, dates, times, bracket
Get the complete schedule for the first round of the NBA playoffs, along with viewing information
We're less than a week into the NBA playoffs, and we've already seen some incredible performances. The Clippers came back from a 31-point deficit to beat the Warriors in Game 2, setting an NBA record in the process. The Celtics weren't quite as dramatic on Wednesday night, but they erased a 12-point Pacers lead in the fourth quarter to take control of the series with a 2-0 lead.
Also taking 2-0 leads were the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets, who met little resistance from their opponents -- the Detroit Pistons and the Utah Jazz, respectively -- during Game 2 routs. Those series now change venues for Game 3, which, as we've seen, can have a tremendous impact on the outcome of the games.
Below is a look at the NBA playoff bracket and the complete schedule for first-round games, along with viewing information.
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).
First-round NBA playoff series schedule
*All times Eastern
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)
Milwaukee leads series 2-0
- Game 1: Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Bucks at Pistons, Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4: Bucks at Pistons, Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5*: Pistons at Bucks, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Bucks at Pistons, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Pistons at Bucks, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)
Series tied 1-1
- Game 1: Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Raptors at Magic, Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4: Raptors at Magic, Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5: Magic at Raptors, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Raptors at Magic, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Magic at Raptors, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)
Series tied 1-1
- Game 1: Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)
- Game 2: 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)
- Game 3: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 4: 76ers at Nets, Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET -- TV: TNT
- Game 5: Nets at 76ers, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* Nets at 76ers, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT
*If necessary
Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)
Boston leads series 2-0
- Game 1: Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Celtics at Pacers, Friday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 4: Celtics at Pacers, Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5*: Pacers at Celtics, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Celtics at Pacers, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Pacers at Celtics, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)
Series tied 1-1
- Game 1: Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Warriors at Clippers, Thursday, April 18, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 4: Warriors at Clippers, Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5: Clippers at Warriors, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Warriors at Clippers, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Clippers at Warriors, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)
Series tied 1-1
- Game 1: Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Nuggets 114, Spurs 105 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Nuggets at Spurs, Thursday, April 18, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV
- Game 4: Nuggets at Spurs, Saturday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5: Spurs at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Nuggets at Spurs, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Spurs at Nuggets, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)
Portland leads series 2-0
- Game 1: Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Friday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Sunday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5*: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)
Houston leads series 2-0
- Game 1: Rockets 122, Jazz 90 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Rockets 118, Jazz 98 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Rockets at Jazz, Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4: Rockets at Jazz, Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5*: Jazz at Rockets, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6:* Rockets at Jazz, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Jazz at Rockets, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
