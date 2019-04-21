2019 NBA playoffs schedule, scores: Watch first-round series online, TV channels, live stream, times, dates, bracket

The NBA playoffs have given us a very intriguing first round so far.

The action continued on Saturday with four games. Things began with the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers taking down the sixth-seeded Nets 112-108 in a heated contest that featured ejections and a game-winning 3 by Mike Scott. Later, the No. 2 Nuggets tied up their series against the Spurs at 2-2 with a 117-103 Game 4 win. The top-ranked Bucks continued their dominance of the Pistons with a 119-103 rout, and move their series lead to 3-0 despite the return of Blake Griffin. Finally, the Rockets continued their dominant streak through the first-round of the Western Conference playoffs with yet another win over the Jazz in Game 3.

There are four Game 4s on Sunday, beginning with the No. 4 Boston Celtics completing a first-round sweep of the No. 5 Indiana Pacers with a 110-106 win. In the second game of the day, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson powered the Golden State Warriors past the Los Angeles Clippers to take a 3-1 lead in their series. Later, the No. 2 Toronto Raptors visit the No. 7 Orlando Magic also trying to obtain a commanding 3-1 series lead. Finally, the No. 6 Oklahoma City Thunder will look to even the series at home against the third-seeded Portland Trail Blazers.

Below is a look at the NBA playoff bracket and the complete schedule for first-round games, along with viewing information.

TV listings



All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).

NBA playoffs first-round series schedule

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee leads series 3-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at DET): Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at MIL): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at DET): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at MIL): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Toronto leads series 2-1

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at ORL): Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5 (at TOR): Tuesday, April 23, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 6* (at ORL): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at TOR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Philadelphia leads 3-1

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at PHI): Tuesday, April 23, 8 p.m. -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at BKN): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at PHI): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT

*If necessary

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Golden State leads series 3-1

Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at GS): Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at LAC): Warriors 132, Clippers 105 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at LAC): Warriors 113, Clippers 105 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at GS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at LAC): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

Series tied 2-2

Game 1 (at DEN): Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at DEN): Nuggets 114, Spurs 105 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at SA): Spurs 118, Nuggets 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at SA): Nuggets 117, Spurs 103 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at DEN): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6 (at SA): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at DEN): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland leads series 2-1

Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)



Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)



Game 4 (at OKC): Sunday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT



TNT Game 5 (at POR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD



TBD Game 6* (at OKC): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD



TBD Game 7* (at POR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD



*If necessary

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston leads series 3-0

Game 1 (at HOU): Rockers 122, Jazz 90 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at HOU): Rockets 118, Jazz 98 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at UTA): Rockets 104, Jazz 101 ( Box Score

Game 4 (at UTA): Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at HOU): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at UTA): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD



TBD Game 7* (at HOU): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary