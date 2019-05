2019 NBA playoffs schedule, scores: Watch second-round series online, TV channels, live stream, times, dates, bracket

The second round of the NBA playoffs is really heating up, and no series has been dull so far.

The Toronto Raptors answered the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 on Sunday with a hard-fought 101-96 victory. Kawhi Leonard carried his team and finished with 39 points, including a clutch dagger 3 to help seal the crucial win for Toronto and even the series at two games apiece. Also on Sunday, the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Portland Trail Blazers 116-112 in Game 4 to even their own series 2-2.

The Rockets managed to climb back in their second-round matchup against the Warriors with a much-needed 126-121 OT win on Saturday night. Now trailing 2-1, James Harden and Co. can knot up the series with another win at home when they host the Warriors on Monday night. Also holding a 2-1 series lead and playing on Monday are the Milwaukee Bucks, who visit the Celtics for Game 4. A win would put the Bucks in a great spot as they would be in position to then close out Boston at home in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Below is a look at the NBA playoff bracket and the complete schedule for second-round games, along with viewing information.

2019 NBA playoffs bracket

TV listings

NBA playoffs second-round series schedule, results

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee leads series 2-1

Game 1: Celtics 112, Bucks 90 (Box Score)

Game 2: Bucks 123, Celtics 102 (Box Score)

Game 3: Bucks 123, Celtics 116 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at BOS): Mon., May 6, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5 (at MIL): Wed., May 8, 9 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 6* (at BOS): Fri., May 10, TBD -- TV: ESPN



ESPN Game 7* (at MIL): Mon., May 13, TBD -- TV: TNT

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)

Series tied 2-2

Game 1 (at TOR): Raptors 108, 76ers 95 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at TOR): 76ers 94, Raptors 89 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at PHI): 76ers 116, Raptors 95 (Box Score)



Game 4 (at PHI): Raptors 101, 76ers 96 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at TOR): Tue., May 7, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 6 (at PHI): Thu., May 9, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN



ESPN Game 7* (at TOR): Sun., May 12 -- TV: TNT

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4) (Series breakdown)

Golden State leads series 2-1

Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 104, Rockets 100 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at GS): Warriors 115, Rockets 109 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at HOU): Rockets 126, Warriors 121 OT (Box Score)

Game 4 (at HOU): Mon., May 6, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5 (at GS): Wed., May 8, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 6* (at HOU): Fri., May 10, TBD -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 7* (at GS): Sun., May 12, TBD -- TV: TBD

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3) (Series breakdown)

Series tied 2-2

Game 1 (at DEN): Nuggets 121, Trail Blazers 113 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at DEN): Trail Blazers 97, Nuggets 90 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at POR): Trail Blazers 140, Nuggets 137 -- 4OT (Box Score)



Game 4 (at POR): Nuggets 116, Trail Blazers 112 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at DEN): Tue., May 7, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 6 (at POR): Thu., May 9, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN



ESPN Game 7* (at DEN): Sun., May 12, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

NBA playoffs first-round series results

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series, 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

Denver wins series, 4-3

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)

*If necessary

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston wins series 4-1