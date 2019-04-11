2019 NBA playoffs schedule: Watch first-round matchups online, TV channels, live stream, dates, times, bracket
Here's how to watch every game of the first round of the NBA playoffs
It took all 82 games for every team for us to get here, but we've finally arrived at the precipice of the NBA playoffs. In a wild and eventful final regular-season night on Wednesday, the field was set and seeding was determined for the first step in 16 teams' quest for the NBA title.
The worst end of the deal arguably went to the Houston Rockets, who were within minutes of clinching the No. 2 seed, but fell to No. 4 due to some late-game heroics on Wednesday by the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers. Instead of matching up with the No. 7 San Antonio Spurs, Housston will now face the No. 5 Utah Jazz in a rematch of last season's Western Conference semifinals. It also means that, should the Rockets advance, they'll likely meet the No. 1-seed Warriors in the second round, after Golden State's first-round matchup with the No. 8 Clippers.
Out East, the Detroit Pistons secured the No. 8 seed despite a rough last couple of weeks, and earned a date with the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks, owners of the league's best record. The Orlando Magic, back in the playoffs for the first time since 2012, got the No. 7 seed and will face the No. 2-seed Toronto Raptors in the first round. Meanwhile the Brooklyn Nets join the postseason for the first time since 2015, and will face the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers in the opening round.
Below is a look at the NBA playoff bracket and the complete schedule for first-round games, along with viewing information.
First-round NBA playoff series schedule
*All times Eastern
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8)
- Game 1: Pistons at Bucks, Sunday, April 14, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 2: Pistons at Bucks, Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 3: Bucks at Pistons, Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4: Bucks at Pistons, Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 5*: Pistons at Bucks, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Bucks at Pistons, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Pistons at Bucks, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7)
- Game 1: Magic at Raptors, Saturday, April 13, 5 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 2: Magic at Raptors, Tuesday, April 16, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 3: Raptors at Magic, Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4: Raptors at Magic, Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 5*: Magic at Raptors, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Raptors at Magic, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Magic at Raptors, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6)
- Game 1: Nets at 76ers, Saturday, April 13, 2:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 2: Nets at 76ers, Monday, April 15, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 3: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 4: 76ers at Nets, Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 5*: Nets at 76ers, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* Nets at 76ers, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
*If necessary
Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5)
- Game 1: Pacers at Celtics, Sunday, April 14, 1 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 2: Pacers at Celtics, Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 3: Celtics at Pacers, Friday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 4: Celtics at Pacers, Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5*: Pacers at Celtics, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Celtics at Pacers, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Pacers at Celtics, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8)
- Game 1: Clippers at Warriors, Saturday, April 13, 8 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 2: Clippers at Warriors, Monday, April 15, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 3: Warriors at Clippers, Thursday, April 18, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 4: Warriors at Clippers, Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5*: Clippers at Warriors, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Warriors at Clippers, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Clippers at Warriors, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7)
- Game 1: Spurs at Nuggets, Saturday, April 13, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 2: Spurs at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 16, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 3: Nuggets at Spurs, Thursday, April 18, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 4: Nuggets at Spurs, Saturday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 5*: Spurs at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Nuggets at Spurs, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Spurs at Nuggets, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6)
- Game 1: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Sunday, April 14, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 2: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 3: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Friday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Sunday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 5*: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5)
- Game 1: Jazz at Rockets, Sunday, April 14, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 2: Jazz at Rockets, Wednesday, April 17, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 3: Rockets at Jazz, Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4: Rockets at Jazz, Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 5*: Jazz at Rockets, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6:* Rockets at Jazz, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Jazz at Rockets, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA stars pay respects to slain rapper
James Harden and DeMar DeRozan were among other NBA players spotted honoring the late rapp...
-
Season-ending NBA Power Rankings
The Bucks should be applauded for their job to this point, but it's the Clippers who really...
-
NBA Playoffs: Ranking first-round series
The playoffs begin on Saturday, April 13
-
Curry, Harden unlikely for 'Space Jam 2'
Per reports, sneaker deals could prevent big-name stars from costarring with LeBron James
-
Revisiting 2019 NBA Draft order
An updated look at the draft order for the first round now that the NBA regular season is in...
-
Toyota shooting robot returns with range
The good news is this thing can't do anything off the dribble