2019 NBA playoffs schedule: Watch first-round matchups online, TV channels, live stream, dates, times, scores, bracket
Here's how to watch every game of the first round of the NBA playoffs
It took all 82 games for every team for us to get here, but we've finally arrived at the precipice of the NBA playoffs. In a wild and eventful final regular-season night on Wednesday, the field was set and seeding was determined for the first step in 16 teams' quest for the NBA title.
As for the start of the postseason, we've already seen high seeds struggle out of the gates on Saturday. The No. 3 seed Philadelphia 76ers fell to No. 6 Brooklyn Nets, while No. 7 Orlando Magic stunned the second-seeded Toronto Raptors with a go-ahead 3 in the final seconds. In the West, the seventh-seeded San Antonio Spurs used their playoff experience to get past the No. 2 Denver Nuggets.
We'll find out on Sunday if there are any more shocking outcomes coming.
Below is a look at the NBA playoff bracket and the complete schedule for first-round games, along with viewing information.
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).
First-round NBA playoff series schedule
*All times Eastern
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)
- Game 1: Pistons at Bucks, Sunday, April 14, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 2: Pistons at Bucks, Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV
- Game 3: Bucks at Pistons, Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4: Bucks at Pistons, Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5*: Pistons at Bucks, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Bucks at Pistons, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Pistons at Bucks, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)
Orlando leads series 1-0
- Game 1: Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Magic at Raptors, Tuesday, April 16, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3: Raptors at Magic, Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4: Raptors at Magic, Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5*: Magic at Raptors, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Raptors at Magic, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Magic at Raptors, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)
Brooklyn leads series 1-0
- Game 1: Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Nets at 76ers, Monday, April 15, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 4: 76ers at Nets, Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET -- TV: TNT
- Game 5*: Nets at 76ers, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* Nets at 76ers, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT
*If necessary
Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)
- Game 1: Pacers at Celtics, Sunday, April 14, 1 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 2: Pacers at Celtics, Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3: Celtics at Pacers, Friday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 4: Celtics at Pacers, Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5*: Pacers at Celtics, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Celtics at Pacers, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Pacers at Celtics, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)
Golden State leads series 1-0
- Game 1: Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Clippers at Warriors, Monday, April 15, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3: Warriors at Clippers, Thursday, April 18, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 4: Warriors at Clippers, Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5*: Clippers at Warriors, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Warriors at Clippers, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Clippers at Warriors, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)
San Antonio leads series 1-0
- Game 1: Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Spurs at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 16, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV
- Game 3: Nuggets at Spurs, Thursday, April 18, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV
- Game 4: Nuggets at Spurs, Saturday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5*: Spurs at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Nuggets at Spurs, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Spurs at Nuggets, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)
- Game 1: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Sunday, April 14, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 2: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Friday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Sunday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5*: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)
- Game 1: Jazz at Rockets, Sunday, April 14, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 2: Jazz at Rockets, Wednesday, April 17, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3: Rockets at Jazz, Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4: Rockets at Jazz, Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5*: Jazz at Rockets, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6:* Rockets at Jazz, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Jazz at Rockets, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
