2019 NBA playoffs schedule: Watch first-round matchups online, TV channels, live stream, dates, times

It took all 82 games for every team for us to get here, but we've finally arrived at the precipice of the NBA playoffs. In a wild and eventful final regular-season night on Wednesday, the field was set and seeding was determined for the first step in 16 teams' quest for the NBA title.

The worst end of the deal arguably went to the Houston Rockets, who were within minutes of clinching the No. 2 seed, but fell to No. 4 due to some late-game heroics on Wednesday by the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers. Instead of matching up with the No. 7 San Antonio Spurs, Housston will now face the No. 5 Utah Jazz in a rematch of last season's Western Conference semifinals. It also means that, should the Rockets advance, they'll likely meet the No. 1-seed Warriors in the second round, after Golden State's first-round matchup with the No. 8 Clippers.

Out East, the Detroit Pistons secured the No. 8 seed despite a rough last couple of weeks, and earned a date with the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks, owners of the league's best record. The Orlando Magic, back in the playoffs for the first time since 2012, got the No. 7 seed and will face the No. 2-seed Toronto Raptors in the first round. Meanwhile the Brooklyn Nets join the postseason for the first time since 2015, and will face the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers in the opening round.

Below is a look at the NBA playoff bracket and the complete schedule for first-round games, along with viewing information.

First-round NBA playoff series schedule

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8)

Game 1: Pistons at Bucks, Sunday, April 14, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 2: Pistons at Bucks, Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

NBA TV | fuboTV (try it free) Game 3: Bucks at Pistons, Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4: Bucks at Pistons, Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 5*: Pistons at Bucks, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Bucks at Pistons, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Pistons at Bucks, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7)

Game 1: Magic at Raptors, Saturday, April 13, 5 p.m. -- TV: ESPN



ESPN Game 2: Magic at Raptors, Tuesday, April 16, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 3: Raptors at Magic, Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4: Raptors at Magic, Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 5*: Magic at Raptors, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Raptors at Magic, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Magic at Raptors, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6)

Game 1: Nets at 76ers, Saturday, April 13, 2:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 2: Nets at 76ers, Monday, April 15, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 3: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 4: 76ers at Nets, Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 5*: Nets at 76ers, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* Nets at 76ers, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

*If necessary

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5)

Game 1: Pacers at Celtics, Sunday, April 14, 1 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 2: Pacers at Celtics, Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 3: Celtics at Pacers, Friday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 4: Celtics at Pacers, Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5*: Pacers at Celtics, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Celtics at Pacers, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Pacers at Celtics, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8)

Game 1: Clippers at Warriors, Saturday, April 13, 8 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 2: Clippers at Warriors, Monday, April 15, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 3: Warriors at Clippers, Thursday, April 18, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 4: Warriors at Clippers, Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5*: Clippers at Warriors, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Warriors at Clippers, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Clippers at Warriors, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7)

Game 1: Spurs at Nuggets, Saturday, April 13, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 2: Spurs at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 16, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

NBA TV | fuboTV (try it free) Game 3: Nuggets at Spurs, Thursday, April 18, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

NBA TV | fuboTV (try it free) Game 4: Nuggets at Spurs, Saturday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 5*: Spurs at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Nuggets at Spurs, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Spurs at Nuggets, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6)

Game 1: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Sunday, April 14, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 2: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 3: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Friday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Sunday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 5*: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD



*If necessary

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5)

Game 1: Jazz at Rockets, Sunday, April 14, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 2: Jazz at Rockets, Wednesday, April 17, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 3: Rockets at Jazz, Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4: Rockets at Jazz, Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 5*: Jazz at Rockets, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6:* Rockets at Jazz, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD



TBD Game 7*: Jazz at Rockets, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary