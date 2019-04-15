2019 NBA playoffs schedule: Watch first-round series online, TV channels, live stream, times, dates, bracket, scores
Here's how to watch every game of the first round of the NBA playoffs
The 2019 NBA Playoffs are officially underway.
With the first weekend in the books, we've already seen high seeds struggle out of the gates. The No. 3 seed Philadelphia 76ers fell to No. 6 Brooklyn Nets, while No. 7 Orlando Magic stunned the second-seeded Toronto Raptors with a go-ahead 3 in the final seconds. In the West, the seventh-seeded San Antonio Spurs used their playoff experience to get past the No. 2 Denver Nuggets. Other than the Nuggets, all of the higher-seeded teams in the West took care of business in Game 1, as did the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.
On Monday night, the Sixers will look to bounce back at home against the Nets and even the series up at 1-1 before heading to Brooklyn for Games 3 and 4, and the Clippers will look to do the same against the Warriors.
Below is a look at the NBA playoff bracket and the complete schedule for first-round games, along with viewing information.
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).
First-round NBA playoff series schedule
*All times Eastern
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)
Milwaukee leads series 1-0
- Game 1: Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Pistons at Bucks, Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV
- Game 3: Bucks at Pistons, Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4: Bucks at Pistons, Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5*: Pistons at Bucks, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Bucks at Pistons, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Pistons at Bucks, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)
Orlando leads series 1-0
- Game 1: Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Magic at Raptors, Tuesday, April 16, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3: Raptors at Magic, Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4: Raptors at Magic, Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5*: Magic at Raptors, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Raptors at Magic, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Magic at Raptors, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)
Brooklyn leads series 1-0
- Game 1: Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Nets at 76ers, Monday, April 15, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 4: 76ers at Nets, Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET -- TV: TNT
- Game 5*: Nets at 76ers, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* Nets at 76ers, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT
*If necessary
Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)
Boston leads series 1-0
- Game 1: Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Pacers at Celtics, Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3: Celtics at Pacers, Friday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 4: Celtics at Pacers, Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5*: Pacers at Celtics, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Celtics at Pacers, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Pacers at Celtics, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)
Golden State leads series 1-0
- Game 1: Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Clippers at Warriors, Monday, April 15, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3: Warriors at Clippers, Thursday, April 18, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 4: Warriors at Clippers, Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5*: Clippers at Warriors, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Warriors at Clippers, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Clippers at Warriors, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)
San Antonio leads series 1-0
- Game 1: Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Spurs at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 16, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV
- Game 3: Nuggets at Spurs, Thursday, April 18, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV
- Game 4: Nuggets at Spurs, Saturday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5*: Spurs at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Nuggets at Spurs, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Spurs at Nuggets, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)
Portland leads series 1-0
- Game 1: Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Friday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Sunday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5*: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)
Houston leads series 1-0
- Game 1: Rockets 122, Jazz 90 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Jazz at Rockets, Wednesday, April 17, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3: Rockets at Jazz, Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4: Rockets at Jazz, Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5*: Jazz at Rockets, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6:* Rockets at Jazz, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Jazz at Rockets, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
