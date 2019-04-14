2019 NBA playoffs scores, highlights: Celtics crush Pacers; Thunder meet Blazers; Pistons take on top-ranked Bucks

Four more series are set to get underway on the second day of the 2019 NBA playoffs.

To kick off the day, the fourth-seeded Boston Celtics used a phenomenal defensive performance in the second half to crush the visiting Indiana Pacers. During the third quarter, the Boston held Indiana to just 2-of-19 shooting from the field, and outscored the Pacers 26-8 in the frame.

Things will then swing over to the Western Conference for the second contest of the day between the third-seeded Portland Trail Blazers and sixth-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. Both teams will be looking for bounce-back playoff performances after both were eliminated in the first round last year. For what it's worth, the Thunder swept the season series with the Blazers, 4-0.

In the evening slate, the East's top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks will host the eighth-seeded Detroit Pistons, who edged out the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets to nab the final spot in the playoff picture. The Bucks are the heavy favorites in this series, but the Pistons, led by last year's NBA Coach of the Year Dwane Casey, aren't going to go down without a fight.

Lastly, reigning MVP James Harden and the Houston Rockets will host the Utah Jazz in a battle between the fourth and fifth seeds in the West. Both teams had some success in the playoffs last season, but will be looking to advance further than they did a year ago.

TV listings

NBA schedule for Sunday, April 14

*All times Eastern

Boston Celtics 84, Indiana Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers, 3:30 p.m. (Gametracker) | TV: ABC

ABC Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m. (Gametracker) | TV: TNT

TNT Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. (Gametracker) | TV: TNT

Rozier beats the third-quarter buzzer from deep

Game 1 in Boston wasn't exactly an offensive masterpiece, and neither was this shot by Terry Rozier. Still, the Celtics guard got his flailing 3-point attempt to go at the buzzer to give his team a big boost.

Young hustles back for the big block

Out on the fastbreak, Al Horford let Bojan Bogdanovic fly by, and thought he had an easy dunk. Thaddeus Young, however, had other ideas.

Paul George expects to play vs. Blazers

Though he is officially listed as questionable for the contest due to right shoulder soreness, Thunder All-star forward Paul George expects to play in Game 1 against the Blazers.

"It's playoff time, so it's more than this, it's about being out there with my guys," George said, via ESPN. "As much as I can get it a hundred as possible, or close to it, you can expect me out there Sunday."

George's plan to play is obviously good news for the Thunder as he serves as the team's top scorer and best defender.