2019 NBA playoffs scores, highlights: Celtics host Pacers; Thunder meet Blazers; Pistons take on top-ranked Bucks
There are four games on the second day of the NBA playoffs
Four more series are set to get underway on the second day of the 2019 NBA playoffs.
To kick off the day, the fourth-seeded Boston Celtics will host the No. 5 Indiana Pacers in a battle between two teams that finished the regular season with nearly identical records. The Celtics ultimately won one more game than the Pacers and got home-court advantage in the series between the two teams as a result. The Celtics have seemingly been waiting all season to get to postseason play, but the Pacers will be looking to continue the trend of Eastern Conference upsets, as both of the lower-seeded teams in the East won on Saturday.
Things will then swing over to the Western Conference for the second contest of the day between the third-seeded Portland Trail Blazers and sixth-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. Both teams will be looking for bounce-back playoff performances after both were eliminated in the first round last year. For what it's worth, the Thunder swept the season series with the Blazers, 4-0.
In the evening slate, the East's top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks will host the eighth-seeded Detroit Pistons, who edged out the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets to nab the final spot in the playoff picture. The Bucks are the heavy favorites in this series, but the Pistons, led by last year's NBA Coach of the Year Dwane Casey, aren't going to go down without a fight.
Lastly, reigning MVP James Harden and the Houston Rockets will host the Utah Jazz in a battle between the fourth and fifth seeds in the West. Both teams had some success in the playoffs last season, but will be looking to advance further than they did a year ago.
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).
NBA schedule for Sunday, April 14
*All times Eastern
- Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, 1 p.m. (Gametracker) | TV: TNT
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers, 3:30 p.m. (Gametracker) | TV: ABC
- Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m. (Gametracker) | TV: TNT
- Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. (Gametracker) | TV: TNT
Paul George expects to play vs. Blazers
Though he is officially listed as questionable for the contest due to right shoulder soreness, Thunder All-star forward Paul George expects to play in Game 1 against the Blazers.
"It's playoff time, so it's more than this, it's about being out there with my guys," George said, via ESPN. "As much as I can get it a hundred as possible, or close to it, you can expect me out there Sunday."
George's plan to play is obviously good news for the Thunder as he serves as the team's top scorer and best defender.
