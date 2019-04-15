2019 NBA playoffs scores, highlights, results: Celtics suffocate Pacers; Blazers hold off Thunder; Bucks blow out Pistons

The NBA playoffs continue Sunday with four more first-round series. To kick off the day, the fourth-seeded Boston Celtics used a phenomenal defensive performance in the second half to crush the visiting Indiana Pacers. During the third quarter, the Boston held Indiana to just 2-of-19 shooting from the field, and outscored the Pacers 26-8 in the frame.

Things then swung over to the Western Conference for the second contest of the day between the third-seeded Portland Trail Blazers and sixth-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. Using a 39-point opening quarter to jump ahead, the Blazers held control against the Thunder, leading them for all but 23 seconds of Game 1.

In the evening slate, the East's top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks embarrassed the eighth-seeded Detroit Pistons, beating them by a score of 121-86. The Pistons were without Blake Griffin, who continues to be out on a day-to-day basis due to a knee injury. Giannis Antetokounmpo only had to play 23 minutes in the blowout, posting 24 points and 16 rebounds in limited action.

Lastly, reigning MVP James Harden and the Houston Rockets host the Utah Jazz in a battle between the fourth and fifth seeds in the West. Both teams had some success in the playoffs last season, but will be looking to advance further than they did a year ago.

NBA schedule for Sunday, April 14

*All times Eastern

Boston Celtics 84, Indiana Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Portland Trail Blazers 104, Oklahoma City Thunder 99 (Box Score)



Milwaukee Bucks 121, Detroit Pistons 86 (Box Score)



Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. (Gametracker) | TV: TNT

Bucks beat down Pistons behind Giannis' double-double



Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way (24 points, 16 rebounds) as seven Bucks scored in double figures in Milwaukee's 121-86 victory over Detroit in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Lopez annihilates Maker on block



We all know the Pistons are no match for the Bucks, but this was just adding insult to injury. As the Bucks poured it on the Pistons in Game 1 of their first-round matchup, Brook Lopez made Thon Maker fly to the ground on this swat.

Blazers outlast Thunder in Game 1



It took a historically bad 3-point shooting performance by the Thunder (5-of-33, 15.2 percent), but the Blazers got it done as they defeated Oklahoma City, 104-99, in Game 1. Damian Lillard scored 30 points, C.J. McCollum contributed 24 points and Enes Kanter posted 20 points and 18 rebounds as Portland snapped a 10-game postseason losing streak.

Lillard demoralizes Thunder with 3-pointer



The Thunder have had a miserable 3-point shooting performance, but this happened right after they converted on just their fourth 3-pointer of the game. After Paul George converted on a trey to pull the Thunder within one, Damian Lillard nailed this long-range dagger on the following possession.

Westbrook must have forgot who he was guarding 🤔



Grant swats Harkless from behind



Jerami Grant may not be a household name, but he pulls off some of the best highlights in this league. Check out this swat from Grant on the Blazers' Maurice Harkless.

Lillard goes up-and-under on Grant



If you were looking for a phantom cam highlight, you've come to the right place. As the Portland Trail Blazers look to hold off the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1, Damian Lillard just hit a nice up-and-under layup on Jerami Grant.

McCollum catches fire in first half

CJ McCollum missed a number of games down the stretch run of the regular season due to injury but he appears to be feeling just fine in his 2019 postseason opener as he poured in 16 points in the first half to help Portland take a 54-48 lead into the break.

Rozier beats the third-quarter buzzer from deep

Game 1 in Boston wasn't exactly an offensive masterpiece, and neither was this shot by Terry Rozier. Still, the Celtics guard got his flailing 3-point attempt to go at the buzzer to give his team a big boost.

Young hustles back for the big block

Out on the fastbreak, Al Horford let Bojan Bogdanovic fly by, and thought he had an easy dunk. Thaddeus Young, however, had other ideas.



