2019 NBA playoffs scores, highlights, results: Celtics suffocate Pacers; Blazers hold off Thunder; Pistons take on No. 1 Bucks

The NBA playoffs continue Sunday with four more first-round series. To kick off the day, the fourth-seeded Boston Celtics used a phenomenal defensive performance in the second half to crush the visiting Indiana Pacers. During the third quarter, the Boston held Indiana to just 2-of-19 shooting from the field, and outscored the Pacers 26-8 in the frame.

Things then swung over to the Western Conference for the second contest of the day between the third-seeded Portland Trail Blazers and sixth-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. Using a 39-point opening quarter to jump ahead, the Blazers held control against the Thunder, leading them for all but 23 seconds of Game 1.

In the evening slate, the East's top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks will host the eighth-seeded Detroit Pistons, who edged out the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets to nab the final spot in the playoff picture. The Bucks are the heavy favorites in this series, but the Pistons, led by last year's NBA Coach of the Year Dwane Casey, aren't going to go down without a fight. It won't help that Blake Griffin has been ruled out.

Lastly, reigning MVP James Harden and the Houston Rockets will host the Utah Jazz in a battle between the fourth and fifth seeds in the West. Both teams had some success in the playoffs last season, but will be looking to advance further than they did a year ago.

NBA schedule for Sunday, April 14

*All times Eastern

Boston Celtics 84, Indiana Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Portland Trail Blazers 104, Oklahoma City Thunder 99 (Box Score)



Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m. (Gametracker) | TV: TNT

TNT Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. (Gametracker) | TV: TNT

Blazers outlast Thunder in Game 1



It took a historically bad 3-point shooting performance by the Thunder (5-of-33, 15.2 percent), but the Blazers got it done as they defeated Oklahoma City, 104-99, in Game 1. Damian Lillard scored 30 points, C.J. McCollum contributed 24 points and Enes Kanter posted 20 points and 18 rebounds as Portland snapped a 10-game postseason losing streak.

Lillard demoralizes Thunder with 3-pointer



The Thunder have had a miserable 3-point shooting performance, but this happened right after they converted on just their fourth 3-pointer of the game. After Paul George converted on a trey to pull the Thunder within one, Damian Lillard nailed this long-range dagger on the following possession.

Westbrook must have forgot who he was guarding 🤔



Griffin ruled out for Game 1 versus Bucks



Things just got a lot more difficult for the Pistons. As they prepare to face the best team in the NBA in Game 1 of their first-round series versus the Bucks, they'll have to do so without their star player. According to Malika Andrews of ESPN, Blake Griffin has been ruled out for Game 1 due to a knee injury.

Grant swats Harkless from behind



Jerami Grant may not be a household name, but he pulls off some of the best highlights in this league. Check out this swat from Grant on the Blazers' Maurice Harkless.

Lillard goes up-and-under on Grant



If you were looking for a phantom cam highlight, you've come to the right place. As the Portland Trail Blazers look to hold off the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1, Damian Lillard just hit a nice up-and-under layup on Jerami Grant.

McCollum catches fire in first half

CJ McCollum missed a number of games down the stretch run of the regular season due to injury but he appears to be feeling just fine in his 2019 postseason opener as he poured in 16 points in the first half to help Portland take a 54-48 lead into the break.

Rozier beats the third-quarter buzzer from deep

Game 1 in Boston wasn't exactly an offensive masterpiece, and neither was this shot by Terry Rozier. Still, the Celtics guard got his flailing 3-point attempt to go at the buzzer to give his team a big boost.

Young hustles back for the big block

Out on the fastbreak, Al Horford let Bojan Bogdanovic fly by, and thought he had an easy dunk. Thaddeus Young, however, had other ideas.

Paul George expects to play vs. Blazers

Though he is officially listed as questionable for the contest due to right shoulder soreness, Thunder All-star forward Paul George expects to play in Game 1 against the Blazers.

"It's playoff time, so it's more than this, it's about being out there with my guys," George said, via ESPN. "As much as I can get it a hundred as possible, or close to it, you can expect me out there Sunday."

George's plan to play is obviously good news for the Thunder as he serves as the team's top scorer and best defender.