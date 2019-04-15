2019 NBA playoffs scores, highlights, results: Sixers look to even series with Nets; Warriors, Clippers continue rivalry

After a busy weekend of Game 1s, with four games on each day, the 2019 NBA Playoffs slow down a bit on Monday night. There are just two games on the schedule, one in the Eastern Conference and one in the Western Conference.

Starting things out, the Philadelphia 76ers will try to even their series with the Brooklyn Nets after D'Angelo Russell and Co. took a surprising 1-0 lead. Unfortunately for Philly, they have some health concerns in regards to Joel Embiid's knee.

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers will renew their rivalry. The Warriors pulled away from the Clippers for a fairly comfortable win in Game 1, but there was some drama, with Kevin Durant and Patrick Beverley both ejected.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday night's playoff games:

NBA schedule for Monday, April 15

Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT



Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT



Embiid game-time decision for Game 2

Joel Embiid ended up playing in Game 1 of the Sixers' first-round series with the Nets, but it doesn't appear that his knee issues are over. The big man is listed as questionable for Game 2 and is expected to be a game-time decision. Already down 1-0 in the series, the Sixers will be hopeful that their best player will be available. Otherwise, they could end up in big trouble against the feisty Nets.