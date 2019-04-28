2019 NBA playoffs scores, schedule: Watch first-round series online, live stream, TV channels, bracket, dates, times
Well, that was exciting. The San Antonio Spurs nearly came back from a 17-point second-half deficit to defeat the Denver Nuggets in Game 7, but Jamal Murray's high-arcing floater proved to be the nail in the coffin for the Spurs' postseason. The No. 2 seed Nuggets advance to play the No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers in the second round.
Earlier in the night the Toronto Raptors announced their presence with authority by taking care of the 76ers in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Kawhi Leonard was a man on a mission, putting up a playoff career-high 45 points in the win. On Sunday we'll see a pair of intriguing Game 1s.
First the Boston Celtics will face the top-seeded Bucks in Milwaukee, then the Warriors will continue their quest for a three-peat in the series opener against the Houston Rockets.
Below is a look at the NBA playoff bracket and the complete schedule for first-round games, along with viewing information.
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).
NBA playoffs second-round series schedule, results
*All times Eastern
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)
- Game 1 (at MIL): Sunday, April 28, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 2 (at MIL): Tuesday, April 30, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3 (at BOS): Friday, May 3, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at BOS): Monday, May 6, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at MIL): Wednesday, May 8, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at BOS): Friday, May 10, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at MIL): Monday, May 13, TBD -- TV: TBD
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)
- Game 1 (at TOR): Raptors 108, 76ers 95 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at TOR): Monday, April 29, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3 (at PHI): Thursday, May 2, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at PHI): Sunday, May 5, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5* (at TOR): Tuesday, May 7, TBD -- TV: TNT
- Game 6* (at PHI): Thursday, May 9, TBD -- TV: ESPN
- Game 7* (at TOR): Sunday, May 12, TBD -- TV: TNT
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4) (Series breakdown)
- Game 1 (at GS): Sunday, April 28, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 2 (at GS): Tuesday, April 30, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3 (at HOU): Saturday, May 4, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 4 (at HOU): Monday, May 6, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at GS): Wednesday, May 8, TBD -- TV: TNT
- Game 6* (at HOU): Friday, May 10, TBD -- TV: ESPN
- Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, May 12, TBD -- TV: TBD
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3)
- Game 1 (at DEN): Monday, April 29, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 2 (at DEN) : Wednesday, May 1, 9 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3 (at POR): Friday, May 3, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at POR): Sunday, May 5, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at DEN): Tuesday, May 7, TBD -- TV: TNT
- Game 6* (at POR): Thursday, May 9, TBD -- TV: ESPN
- Game 7* (at DEN): Sunday, May 12, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
NBA playoffs first-round series results
*All times Eastern
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)
Milwaukee wins series 4-0
- Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)
Toronto wins series 4-1
- Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)
Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)
Philadelphia wins series 4-1
- Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)
Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)
Boston wins series 4-0
- Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)
Golden State wins series, 4-2
- Game 1: Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Warriors 132, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Game 4: Warriors 113, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Game 5: Clippers 129, Warriors 121 (Box Score)
- Game 6: Warriors 129, Clippers 110 (Box Score)
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)
Denver wins series, 4-3
- Game 1 (at DEN): Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at DEN): Nuggets 114, Spurs 105 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at SA): Spurs 118, Nuggets 108 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at SA): Nuggets 117, Spurs 103 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at DEN): Nuggets 108, Spurs 90 (Box Score)
- Game 6 (at SA): Spurs 120, Nuggets 103 (Box Score)
- Game 7 (at DEN): Nuggets 90, Spurs 86 (Box Score)
Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)
Portland wins series 4-1
- Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)
*If necessary
Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)
Houston wins series 4-1
-
