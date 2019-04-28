2019 NBA playoffs scores, schedule: Watch first-round series online, live stream, TV channels, bracket, dates, times

Well, that was exciting. The San Antonio Spurs nearly came back from a 17-point second-half deficit to defeat the Denver Nuggets in Game 7, but Jamal Murray's high-arcing floater proved to be the nail in the coffin for the Spurs' postseason. The No. 2 seed Nuggets advance to play the No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers in the second round.

Earlier in the night the Toronto Raptors announced their presence with authority by taking care of the 76ers in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Kawhi Leonard was a man on a mission, putting up a playoff career-high 45 points in the win. On Sunday we'll see a pair of intriguing Game 1s.

First the Boston Celtics will face the top-seeded Bucks in Milwaukee, then the Warriors will continue their quest for a three-peat in the series opener against the Houston Rockets.

Below is a look at the NBA playoff bracket and the complete schedule for first-round games, along with viewing information.

2019 NBA playoffs bracket

TV listings

NBA playoffs second-round series schedule, results

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)

Game 1 (at MIL): Sunday, April 28, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC

Game 2 (at MIL): Tuesday, April 30, 8 p.m.

Game 3 (at BOS): Friday, May 3, 8 p.m.

Game 4 (at BOS): Monday, May 6, 7 p.m.

Game 5* (at MIL): Wednesday, May 8, TBD

Game 6* (at BOS): Friday, May 10, TBD

Game 7* (at MIL): Monday, May 13, TBD

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)

Game 1 (at TOR): Raptors 108, 76ers 95 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at TOR): Monday, April 29, 8 p.m.

Game 3 (at PHI): Thursday, May 2, 8 p.m.

Game 4 (at PHI): Sunday, May 5, 3:30 p.m.

Game 5* (at TOR): Tuesday, May 7, TBD

Game 6* (at PHI): Thursday, May 9, TBD

Game 7* (at TOR): Sunday, May 12, TBD

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4) (Series breakdown)

Game 1 (at GS): Sunday, April 28, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

Game 2 (at GS): Tuesday, April 30, 10:30 p.m.

Game 3 (at HOU): Saturday, May 4, 8:30 p.m.

Game 4 (at HOU): Monday, May 6, 9:30 p.m.

Game 5* (at GS): Wednesday, May 8, TBD

Game 6* (at HOU): Friday, May 10, TBD

Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, May 12, TBD

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3)

Game 1 (at DEN): Monday, April 29, 10:30 p.m.

Game 2 (at DEN) : Wednesday, May 1, 9 p.m.

Game 3 (at POR): Friday, May 3, 10:30 p.m.

Game 4 (at POR): Sunday, May 5, 7 p.m.

Game 5* (at DEN): Tuesday, May 7, TBD

Game 6* (at POR): Thursday, May 9, TBD

Game 7* (at DEN): Sunday, May 12, TBD

*If necessary

NBA playoffs first-round series results

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series, 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

Denver wins series, 4-3

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)

*If necessary

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston wins series 4-1