2019 NBA playoffs scores, schedule: Watch second-round series online, live stream, TV channels, dates, times, bracket
Get the complete schedule and results for the NBA playoffs, along with viewing information
The second round of the 2019 NBA playoffs has lived up to the hype so far. Through two games of action, both series in the East are tied at 1-1, as the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks were able to bounce back from series-opening losses to the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, respectively.
Out West, the matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers is also tied at 1-1 following the Blazers' win in Game 2 on Wednesday night. The only series not even at 1-apiece is between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets, as the defending champs hold a 2-0 lead after winning both games at Oracle.
There has been no shortage of star power either, as Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Dame Lillard, and Kevin Durant have all delivered dominant performances for their respective squads.
On Thursday night, the Raptors and 76ers will do battle with the winner moving to 2-1 in the series. The Sixers turned in a gutty performance in Game 2 to bounce back from their tough Game 1 loss, and will now play in their first home game of the series.
Below is a look at the NBA playoff bracket and the complete schedule for first-round games, along with viewing information.
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).
NBA playoffs second-round series schedule, results
*All times Eastern
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)
Series tied 1-1
- Game 1 (at MIL): Celtics 112, Bucks 90 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 123, Celtics 102 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at BOS): Friday, May 3, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at BOS): Monday, May 6, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5 (at MIL): Wednesday, May 8, 9 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 6* (at BOS): Friday, May 10, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at MIL): Monday, May 13, TBD -- TV: TBD
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)
Series tied 1-1
- Game 1 (at TOR): Raptors 108, 76ers 95 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at TOR): 76ers 94, Raptors 89 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at PHI): Thursday, May 2, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at PHI): Sunday, May 5, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5 (at TOR): Tuesday, May 7, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 6* (at PHI): Thursday, May 9, TBD -- TV: ESPN
- Game 7* (at TOR): Sunday, May 12, TBD -- TV: TNT
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4) (Series breakdown)
Golden State leads series 2-0
- Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 104, Rockets 100 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at GS): Warriors 115, Rockets 109 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at HOU): Saturday, May 4, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 4 (at HOU): Monday, May 6, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at GS): Wednesday, May 8, TBD -- TV: TNT
- Game 6* (at HOU): Friday, May 10, TBD -- TV: ESPN
- Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, May 12, TBD -- TV: TBD
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3) (Series breakdown)
Series tied, 1-1
- Game 1 (at DEN): Nuggets 121, Trail Blazers 113 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at DEN): Trail Blazers 97, Nuggets 90 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at POR): Friday, May 3, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at POR): Sunday, May 5, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5 (at DEN): Tuesday, May 7, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 6* (at POR): Thursday, May 9, TBD -- TV: ESPN
- Game 7* (at DEN): Sunday, May 12, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
NBA playoffs first-round series results
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)
Milwaukee wins series 4-0
- Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)
Toronto wins series 4-1
- Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)
Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)
Philadelphia wins series 4-1
- Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)
Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)
Boston wins series 4-0
- Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)
Golden State wins series, 4-2
- Game 1: Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Warriors 132, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Game 4: Warriors 113, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Game 5: Clippers 129, Warriors 121 (Box Score)
- Game 6: Warriors 129, Clippers 110 (Box Score)
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)
Denver wins series, 4-3
- Game 1 (at DEN): Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at DEN): Nuggets 114, Spurs 105 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at SA): Spurs 118, Nuggets 108 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at SA): Nuggets 117, Spurs 103 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at DEN): Nuggets 108, Spurs 90 (Box Score)
- Game 6 (at SA): Spurs 120, Nuggets 103 (Box Score)
- Game 7 (at DEN): Nuggets 90, Spurs 86 (Box Score)
Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)
Portland wins series 4-1
- Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)
Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)
Houston wins series 4-1
