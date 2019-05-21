2019 NBA playoffs scores, schedules: Watch conference finals online, live stream, TV channels, dates, times, bracket

The conference finals are heating up in the East ... and already wrapped up in the West.

The Golden State Warriors finished off the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4, 119-117 in overtime, to complete the sweep in the Western Conference finals. They now move on to their fifth consecutive Finals. Stephen Curry led all scorers with 37 points and also racked up an impressive triple-double as he added 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Draymond Green also finished with a triple-double, becoming the first teammates to ever do so in a playoff game. Green notched a line of 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. The Blazers, despite being simply outmatched against the defending champs, wrap up a very successful season despite the disappointing postseason finish.

In the East, the Toronto Raptors secured a much-needed victory on Sunday evening, taking down the Milwaukee Bucks, 118-112, in double overtime. With the big win in Game 3, the Raptors closed the deficit in the Eastern Conference finals to 2-1, and will have a chance to even things up on Tuesday night in Game 4.

Below is a look at the NBA playoff bracket and the complete schedule for conference finals games, along with viewing information.

All Eastern Conference finals games will air on TNT, while ESPN will broadcast every game from the Western Conference finals.

All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Toronto Raptors (2)

Milwaukee leads series 2-1

Game 1: Bucks 108, Raptors 100 (Box Score)

Game 2: Bucks 125, Raptors 103 (Box Score)

Game 3: Raptors 118, Bucks 112 -- 2OT (Box Score)



Game 4 (at TOR): Tue., May 21, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5 (at MIL): Thu., May 23, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 6* (at TOR): Sat., May 25, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT



TNT Game 7* (at MIL): Mon., May 27, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3)

Golden State wins series 4-0

Game 1: Warriors 116, Blazers 94 (Box Score)

Game 2: Warriors 114, Blazers 111 (Box Score)

Game 3: Warriors 110, Blazers 99 (Box Score)

Game 4: Warriors 119, Blazers 117 -- OT (Box Score)

NBA playoffs second-round series results

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-1

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-3

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-3

NBA playoffs first-round series results

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series, 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

Denver wins series, 4-3

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston wins series 4-1