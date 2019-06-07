2019 NBA Playoffs: Warriors and Raptors bracket, series schedules, results, scores and path to Finals

The Golden State Warriors aren't exactly used to having their backs up against the wall when it comes to the postseason. Golden State fell in Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors by a 123-109 decision. To make matters worse, Klay Thompson was ruled out shortly before the opening tip as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. Stephen Curry had a spectacular night, but it ultimately wasn't enough as the Warriors faced an uphill battle most of the night.

Curry led all scorers with 47 points on 14-of-31 shooting while also connecting on six of his 14 attempts from beyond the arc. The All-Star guard gave it everything he had as he also secured eight rebounds and dished out seven assists. Only Draymond Green (17 points) and Andre Iguodala (11) also ended up finishing in double figures for Golden State.

From a Raptors standpoint, Kawhi Leonard led the way with 30 points on an efficient 9-of-17 shooting performance. All five starters finished in double figures with Kyle Lowry pouring in 23 points and hitting five threes. Each of the team's five starters scored at least 17 points.

The Warriors will hope to get Thompson back for Game 4 on Friday as they trail 2-1 in the series. Kevin Durant has already been ruled out for Game 4.

Here is a look at the bracket, the upcoming Finals schedule and the full results from every series in the 2019 postseason.

TV listings

All NBA Finals games will air on ABC.

NBA Finals schedule

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Toronto Raptors (2)

Series tied 1-1

All times Eastern

Game 1: Raptors 118, Warriors 109 (Box Score)

Game 2: Warriors 109, Raptors 104 (Box Score)

Game 3: Raptors 123, Warriors 109 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at GS): Friday, June 7, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5 (at TOR): Monday, June 10, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 6* (at GS): Thursday, June 13, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 7* (at TOR): Sunday, June 16, 8 p.m. -- TV: ABC

*If necessary

NBA conference finals schedule

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Toronto Raptors (2)

Toronto wins series 4-2

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3)

Golden State wins series 4-0

Game 1: Warriors 116, Blazers 94 (Box Score)

Game 2: Warriors 114, Blazers 111 (Box Score)

Game 3: Warriors 110, Blazers 99 (Box Score)

Game 4: Warriors 119, Blazers 117, OT (Box Score)

NBA playoffs second-round series results

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-1

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-3

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-3

NBA playoffs first-round series results



Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)



Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

Denver wins series 4-3

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston wins series 4-1