2019 NBA Playoffs Warriors vs. Clippers series results, scores: Kevin Durant leads Golden State in Game 6 to win series, 4-2

The Warriors took a little longer than some expected, but they closed out the Clippers on Friday night

Most experts predicted a sweep, but give the Los Angeles Clippers credit for putting up one heck of a fight against the mighty Golden State Warriors. After two surprising home losses, the Warriors closed out the series on the road on Friday with a 129-110 win in Game 6.

Kevin Durant was simply spectacular in the final two games of the series, following up his 45-point performance in Game 5 with 50 points on 15-of-26 shooting in Game 6. Draymond Green also helped set the tone in Game 6, doing a little bit of everything in a triple-double performance with 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Clippers ran into a buzz saw, but received strong performances from guards Patrick Beverley and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the loss. Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell had slower games on Friday, but led L.A. for most of the series.

Playoff series results (Warriors win series, 4-2)

  • Game 1: Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)
  • Game 2: Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)   
  • Game 3: Warriors 132, Clippers 105 (Box Score)  
  • Game 4: Warriors 113, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
  • Game 5: Clippers 129, Warriors 121 (Box Score)
  • Game 6: Warriors 129, Clippers 110 (Box Score)  

