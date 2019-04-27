2019 NBA Playoffs Warriors vs. Clippers series results, scores: Kevin Durant leads Golden State in Game 6 to win series, 4-2
The Warriors took a little longer than some expected, but they closed out the Clippers on Friday night
Most experts predicted a sweep, but give the Los Angeles Clippers credit for putting up one heck of a fight against the mighty Golden State Warriors. After two surprising home losses, the Warriors closed out the series on the road on Friday with a 129-110 win in Game 6.
Kevin Durant was simply spectacular in the final two games of the series, following up his 45-point performance in Game 5 with 50 points on 15-of-26 shooting in Game 6. Draymond Green also helped set the tone in Game 6, doing a little bit of everything in a triple-double performance with 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.
The Clippers ran into a buzz saw, but received strong performances from guards Patrick Beverley and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the loss. Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell had slower games on Friday, but led L.A. for most of the series.
Here's everything you need to know about this first-round matchup between the Warriors and the Clippers.
Playoff series results (Warriors win series, 4-2)
- Game 1: Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Warriors 132, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Game 4: Warriors 113, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Game 5: Clippers 129, Warriors 121 (Box Score)
- Game 6: Warriors 129, Clippers 110 (Box Score)
2019 NBA Playoff Bracket
