2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch 76ers vs. Raptors Game 2, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction
The Toronto Raptors look to take a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night
The Toronto Raptors made a point to conserve Kawhi Leonard for the playoffs throughout their 82-game regular season schedule, the former NBA Finals MVP only made 60 appearances for the franchise from October through the middle of April, and it appears as though their plan is paying off in a big way as the All-Star, once again, looks like one of the best players in the world.
Coming off of an extremely impressive effort in their opening round series against the Orlando Magic, which Toronto won in five games, Leonard erupted for 45 points in Game 1 of their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night to not only set the tone for this series, but also remind the rest of the league just how dominant he can be when he is at his peak.
In addition to Kawhi's outstanding effort, the Raptors enjoyed another stellar performance from Pascal Siakam as the team's breakout star during the 2018-19 campaign converted on 12-of-15 attempts from the field for 29 points to go along seven rebounds and one assist.
Here's everything you need to know about the next matchup in this series.
No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers
How to watch Game 2
- Date: Monday, Apr. 29
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- TV channel: TNT
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Online streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)
- Odds: Raptors -6.0 (Over/Under 220.5)
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).
Odds and Analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Who wins the 2019 NBA Finals? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back to win the NBA Finals, all from the proven model that is up more than $4,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.
Game 2 storylines
76ers: The Philadelphia 76ers had no answer for Kawhi Leonard in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series against the Toronto Raptors, but that wasn't even the most troubling thing for Brett Brown and company to deal with as Joel Embiid was, essentially, completely and totally ineffective against Marc Gasol and the rest of the Raptors' front line. If this doesn't change in a big way in Game 2 then Philadelphia could be in a great deal of trouble.
Raptors: Things really could not have gone better for the Raptors in Game 1. Leonard was unstoppable. Siakam continued his breakout season in an eye-opening way and Gasol helped keep Embiid in check, yet again. If Nick Nurse is capable of bottling up this performance and saving it for Game 2, then he would be wise to do so, because this was as good of a win as the Raptors could have asked for.
Game 2 prediction, pick
Entering this series, there were plenty of questions concerning how the Sixers would fare against the Raptors given the fact that the two sides had not met since the trade deadline when Philadelphia acquired Tobias Harris. Given what we saw in Game 1, it is hard to bet against the Raptors on their home floor at this point in time so take the home team to cover on Monday night.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Nuggets vs. Spurs series recap
Nikola Jokic finished with a triple-double in the series-clinching victory
-
2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups
A look at every series in the NBA postseason
-
NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch
Get the complete schedule and results for the NBA playoffs, along with viewing information
-
Burden of 3-peat weighing on Warriors
Much like Tiger Woods, the Warriors have largely created the better-than-ever competition that's...
-
Raptors' plan for Kawhi is paying off
The Raptors' move to acquire Kawhi Leonard looks better and better as the playoffs continu...
-
Celtics vs. Bucks odds, Game 1 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Celtics vs. Bucks game 10,000 time...