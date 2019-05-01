2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch 76ers vs. Raptors Game 3, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction

After suffering an ugly series-opening loss in Toronto, the Philadelphia 76ers answered with a 94-89 win against the second-seeded Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.

While Kawhi Leonard's put up a game-high 35 points, the Raptors shot poorly from both the field (36.3 percent) and beyond the arc (27.0 percent). The Sixers, meanwhile got a big boost off the bench from James Ennis and Greg Monroe. Using an inspired effort on the defensive end, the Sixers jumped out to a huge lead in the first half although the Raptors used a big run early in the second half to get back in the game. Philly was able to hold on though, thanks in large part to Jimmy Butler. The 76ers star finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists after scoring just 10 points in Game 1.

The 76ers will look to stay hot as the series heads to Philadelphia for Game 3 with things tied up at 1-all.

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers



How to watch Game 3

Date: Thursday, May 2



Thursday, May 2 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV channel: ESPN



TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).

Odds and Analysis

Game 3 storylines

76ers: Given the way they were crushed in Game 1, and with Joel Embiid battling a nasty stomach bug, it would have been understandable to expect the Sixers to lose once again in Game 2. But they showed a ton of poise to come out locked in on the defensive end and then to withstand the Raptors' late-game surge. The question now becomes, can they play like that three more times? It's one thing to give that kind of effort on the defensive end when you're in desperate need of a win, but is it sustainable over the course of the series? We'll find out on Thursday night in Game 3.

Raptors: The Raptors have to be kicking themselves after they couldn't quite get over the hump in Game 2. They came out flat and were soon down nearly 20 points in the second quarter. And even though they showed a lot of resilience to get back into the game, they never managed to regain the lead. It's tough losing a game to the Sixers when Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris combine for just 27 points. At the same time, they may take some confidence from the fact that Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, Danny Green, Serge Ibaka and Norman Powell combined to shoot 13-of-47 from the field and they were right in the game.

Game 3 prediction, pick

The Sixers were dynamite at home in the regular season, losing just 10 times at their place. They have a bunch of positive momentum after stealing a game in Toronto despite some poor play from their best players. Embiid, Simmons and Harris should play much better in Game 3 in front of their home crowd, and that should carry them to victory and a 2-1 series lead.