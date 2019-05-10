2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch 76ers vs. Raptors Game 7, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers had to leave everything out on the court in Game 6 and that's exactly what they did.

After being dominated 125-89 in a Game 5 loss to the Toronto Raptors, the Sixers came out with a fighting spirit on Thursday night and led throughout the duration of the contest as they cruised to a 112-101 win.

As a team, the 76ers were extremely balanced with production from up and down their lineup. Jimmy Butler was very aggressive in the early going and led the Sixers with 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting. Ben Simmons rebounded after a less-than-stellar showing with 21 points on a remarkably efficient 9-of-13 shooting performance while also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out six assists. Philadelphia had six different players finish in double figures in the season-extending win.

How to watch 76ers vs. Raptors Game 7



Date: Sunday, May 12



Sunday, May 12 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV channel: TNT



TNT Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Streaming: FuboTV

FuboTV Odds: Raptors -6 (Over/Under 209)

Game 7 storylines

76ers: Philadelphia looked dead in the water after a disastrous showing in Game 5. However, they rebounded in a big way with a very balanced effort in Game 6. It's going to come down to which Sixers team shows up on Sunday. Players like Butler and Simmons are going to have to be extremely aggressive much like they were in Game 6. This is one of the most talented lineups around, so if they play the way they're capable of, Philadelphia could certainly pull this one out.

Raptors: Meanwhile, Toronto has ridden the coattails of Kawhi Leonard throughout this series. When members of the team's supporting cast have produced, the Raptors have come out on the winning side of things. However, Leonard is definitely going to need some help if the Raptors want to topple the Sixers. Players like Serge Ibaka, Danny Green, and Kyle Lowry are going to have to hit shots at a consistent rate because Philadelphia will definitely be keying in on Leonard.

Game 7 prediction, pick

All the cards on the table in this one. The Sixers didn't have the best showing in Game 5 in Toronto, but Embiid appears to be healthy and the team is showing some fight. It's going to be a dogfight, but Philadelphia wins by a bucket or two.