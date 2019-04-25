2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Bucks vs. Celtics Game 1, series schedule, results, TV channel, live stream, odds, matchups

Teams are already advanced into the second round of the NBA playoffs, including the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks sweeping the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics sweeping the Indiana Pacers. The Bucks were aided by the fact that Blake Griffin only suited up for the final two games of the series due to a knee injury. On the other hand, the Pacers were forced to play without Victor Oladipo due to a season-ending quad injury that he suffered earlier in the year and the Celtics were able to impose their will throughout the series.

Here's everything you need to know about the second-round series between the Bucks and Celtics.

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 5 Boston Celtics



How to watch Game 1

Date: Sunday, April 28



Sunday, April 28 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV channel: ABC

ABC Online streaming: WatchESPN



WatchESPN Odds: Bucks -7.5 (Over/Under 223.5)

Playoff series schedule

*All times Eastern

Game 1: Celtics at Bucks, Sunday, April 28, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 2: Celtics at Bucks, Tuesday, April 30, TBD -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3: Bucks at Celtics, Friday, May 3, TBD -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4: Bucks at Celtics, Monday, May 6, TBD -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5:* Celtics at Bucks, Wednesday, May 8, TBD -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 6:* Bucks at Celtics, Friday, May 10, TBD -- TV: ESPN



ESPN Game 7*: Celtics at Bucks, Monday, May 13, TBD -- TV: TNT

*If necessary

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).

Odds and Analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines

Bucks: Head coach Mike Budenholzer led the Bucks through a remarkable regular season campaign in his first season with the team and Milwaukee had the best record in the NBA. It also didn't hurt that Giannis Antetokounmpo had another MVP-caliber season and didn't even have to do a whole lot during their first-round series. The Bucks will certainly get a much stiffer challenge this time around when facing the Celtics.

Celtics: Meanwhile, the Celtics were expected to be one of the top teams in the NBA this season. However, Boston struggled to find consistency throughout the majority of the year, but really excelled in their opening round series. Kyrie Irving was sensational despite the team not having Marcus Smart as he deals with an oblique injury. It'll be interesting to see if the team continues to thrive on both ends of the floor as they did against Indiana.

Matchups to watch



1. Slowing down Antetokounmpo: This is definitely easier said than done. Antetokounmpo has proved to be a mismatch for the majority of the league, so it's no wonder that he's one of the frontrunners for the MVP Award. It's worth keeping an eye on what kind of defensive assignments head coach Brad Stevens doles out, but veteran forward Marcus Morris could be tasked with guarding Antetokounmpo quite often considering his physical nature.

2. Benches: Depth is something that both teams certainly have possessed throughout the season. On the Boston side, Gordon Hayward signed with the team two years ago to be one of the top offensive options, but came off the bench for the majority of the 2018-19 season. Hayward averaged 12.3 points and finished in double figures in three of the four games against the Pacers, including a 20-point performance in the series-clinching victory. Milwaukee is also just as deep with stellar veteran forwards like Nikola Mirotic and Ersan Ilyasova coming off the bench and providing strong perimeter shooting.

3. Three-point shooting: In the postseason, the Celtics are shooting 39.8 percent from beyond the arc, which is good for fourth among playoff teams. The Bucks are right behind the Celtics in fifth place with a 37.0 percent shooting clip from three. These are the top two shooting teams among the Eastern Conference postseason squads, so three-point shooting could ultimately be the difference in this series. That's one of the reasons that Milwaukee went out and traded for Mirotic at the deadline and he could be a huge x-factor in this series.

Original series prediction, pick

Bucks in six: The Bucks absolutely cruised past the Pistons and didn't face a ton of resistance throughout that series. It's safe to say that it'll be a little more competitive when they take on the Celtics. After all, the Celtics were picked by many to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference prior to the season.

This definitely could be a series that goes six or seven games because of the amount of depth on both sides. The Bucks just have too much firepower not to come away with the victory and the team also could get Malcolm Brogdon back at some point in the series.

2019 NBA Playoffs Bracket