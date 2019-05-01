2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Bucks vs. Celtics Game 3, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction

After suffering a stunning loss in Game 1 over the weekend, the Milwaukee Bucks needed a big response on Tuesday night in Game 2, and they delivered one.

Giannis Antetokounmpo got back on track, Khris Middleton stepped up with his best game of the postseason and they hit a franchise playoff-record 20 3-pointers en route to a 123-102 victory over the Boston Celtics to even their series at 1-1.

On the Celtics' side, their defense wasn't on point in the same way that it was in Game 1, and they got almost nothing from Kyrie Irving, who scored just nine points on 4-of-18 shooting. That wasn't close to good enough, but they can take some pride in knowing they got the all important split on the road.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 3 between the Bucks and Celtics.

Game 3 storylines

Celtics: Boston wasn't happy with how Game 2 went on Tuesday night, as it fell apart in the third quarter in a collapse that was reminiscent of its regular-season struggles. But overall, the Celtics' trip to Milwaukee was quite successful, and they got a vital split to take the series back to Boston tied at 1-1. Now, they'll need a proper response from their Game 2 defeat to defend home court and make sure the advantage they gained isn't lost immediately. That will start with their effort on the defensive end, but they'll also need a much better night from their star man, Kyrie Irving. They simply aren't going to win playoff games if he only scores nine points like he did in Game 2.

Bucks: Milwaukee was embarrassed in Game 1 against the Celtics; there's no other way to put what happened. But the Bucks deserved plenty of credit for the way they responded in Game 2 after facing their first bit of serious adversity all season long. They made a few adjustments on the defensive end with how much they switched on pick-and-rolls, and got their vaunted 3-point attack rolling with a franchise playoff-record 20 triples. They'll have to be just as good on Friday night, though. Boston will be back at home in front of a raucous crowd, and won't play quite as poorly as it did in Game 2.

Game 3 prediction, pick

The Celtics are all too familiar with collapses like the one they suffered in the third quarter of Game 2, and in the regular season those kind of stretches could often spiral into something worse. But to their credit, they did and said all of the right things after the loss. With Kyrie Irving leading the way in terms of taking responsibility, they seemed ready to put that loss behind them and respond in Game 3.

There's no better place to deliver a bounce-back performance than at home, and that's what the Celtics should deliver on Friday night. The Bucks have found their confidence again, and it should be a close game, but the Celtics will pull it out, thanks to a big night from Irving.