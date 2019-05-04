2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Bucks vs. Celtics Game 4, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction

After stealing homecourt advantage away from the Milwaukee Bucks with their Game 1 victory, the Boston Celtics handed it right back to Giannis Antetokounmpo and company by suffering losses in the next two matchups in their best-of-seven series.

Following a 123-116 win in Boston in Game 3, the Bucks can now hold court at Fiserv Forum and still advance on to the Eastern Conference finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been fantastic so far in this series and continued in Game 3 as he was able to impose his will with 32 points on 8-of-13 shooting while securing 13 rebounds and dishing out eight assists. The Bucks also got a tremendous lift from veteran guard George Hill, who added 21 points off the bench.

On the other hand, the Celtics did receive 29 points from Kyrie Irving, but the All-Star guard only connected on eight of his 22 field goal attempts in his second straight inefficient performance on the offensive end.

Game 4 storylines

Bucks: Milwaukee's depth was on full display in Game 3 despite Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez combining to score just 16 points. The Bucks received a huge boost from George Hill (21 points) and Pat Connaughton (14 points) off the bench. If Milwaukee continues to get significant production from their second unit, it's hard to imagine the Bucks going down as long as their starters are also producing.

Celtics: Meanwhile, the Celtics really have to come away with a victory in Game 4. Irving was quick to point to the officiating slowing the game down, but he's going to have to come up huge if Boston wants to avoid this series getting out of hand. One of the positives from Game 3 was the team shooting 40.0 percent from deep and if they can get similar production from that area in Game 4, it could certainly bode well for the Celtics.

Game 4 prediction, pick

Boston definitely needs to split home-court advantage after doing the very same in Milwaukee. If the Celtics were to go down 3-1, it could be the end of their season. Boston battles through the adversity and evens the series before it shifts back to Milwaukee.