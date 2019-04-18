2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Bucks vs. Pistons Game 3, series schedule, results, TV channel, online stream, matchups, odds

The Milwaukee Bucks took firm control of their first-round series with the Detroit Pistons, and it's not something many didn't expect.

Although the East's top-ranked team didn't begin Game 2 with the same dominance it displayed in its 35-point beating it put on the Pistons in Game 1, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. still had little problems putting away eighth-seeded Detroit on Wednesday night. The Bucks cruised in the second half by outscoring the Pistons by 18 in a huge third quarter, en route to a 120-99 win.

With the series shifting to Detroit for Games 3 and 4, the Pistons will have to hope that Blake Griffin's knee feels well enough for him to play. If not, they're going to have a very tough time.

Here's everything you need to know about this first-round matchup between the Bucks and Pistons.

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Detroit Pistons



How to watch Game 3

Date: Saturday, April 20



Saturday, April 20 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Live stats: Gametracker

Gametracker TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Odds: Pistons +8.5

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).

Playoff series schedule



Milwaukee leads series 1-0

*All times Eastern

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at DET): Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at DET): Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at MIL): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at DET): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at MIL): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Odds and Analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

So who wins Pistons vs. Bucks Game 2? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pistons vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.

Storylines

Bucks: Milwaukee has a chance to cap off a dominant season with an NBA Finals appearance -- maybe even a title -- and Antetokounmpo can put together a signature playoff run to cement his position as a true NBA superstar (he might have an MVP trophy to go with it at the end of the postseason). The Bucks were a historically good team in terms of net rating and margin of victory, so it's hard to see them having any trouble with a hobbled and thin Pistons roster. Expect the Bucks to come in focused and look to establish themselves early.

Pistons: The main goal in Detroit this season was to make the playoffs, and they've accomplished that. Nobody's expecting much from them in the first round, particularly with a banged-up Griffin, so they should play free and loose, and could end up taking a game from the Bucks because of it. The big storyline is Griffin -- even with him they have a slim chance, but with him questionable for Game 1, this could have sweep written all over it.

Matchups to watch



1. Blake Griffin vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: For Detroit's sake, let's hope that Griffin can get back to himself for the majority of the series. But even so, he's going to be met with a host of defenders ready to lock him down. Antetokounmpo is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and never shies away from a challenge, so he should guard Griffin for at least portions of most games. That will be must-watch TV as one of the league's best and most versatile offensive players takes on the Greek Freak.

2. Brook Lopez vs. Andre Drummond: Lopez has reinvented himself as a 3-point specialist and took it to new heights this season. He rarely goes into the paint on offense, so it will be interesting to see what Detroit does with Andre Drummond. They need his size to help protect the rim, but he'll also have to run out on Lopez to contest his 3s well behind the line.

3. Mike Budenholzer vs. Dwane Casey: Budenholzer is a favorite to win Coach of the Year, and Casey currently holds the honor, winning for his work with the Raptors last season (which ironically got him fired). The only way the Pistons will have a chance in this series is for them to somehow slow down Antetokounmpo, so it will be interesting to watch the game plan Casey devises. On the other side, Budenholzer will have to contend with Griffin and Drummond, while accounting for shooters like Wayne Ellington and Luke Kennard.

Series prediction, pick

Bucks in four: Sorry Pistons fans -- not happening. The Bucks are too loaded, even without Malcolm Brogdon, and Griffin's health issues make it hard to imagine Detroit will be able to take a game off the NBA's best regular-season team.

2019 NBA Playoff Bracket