2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Bucks vs. Raptors Game 3, live stream, TV channel, date, time, odds, prediction

The Toronto Raptors surely expected the Eastern Conference finals to be quite the test, going up against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks. However, they probably didn't expect to drop the first two games, or Game 3 becoming a must-win situation. Yet here they are: Back in Toronto hosting Milwaukee in a game they simply cannot lose.

The two Bucks wins couldn't have come in a more different fashion. Game 1 was an absolute thriller, as they came back from a 13-point deficit to take down the Raptors, 108-100, thanks in large part to a huge night from Brook Lopez, who went for a playoff career-high 29 points. But in Game 2, there was no such drama. The Bucks jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back, cruising to a 125-103 victory.

Now, the series shifts to Toronto for Game 3. The Raptors cannot afford to go down 3-0 to this terrific Bucks squad. We'll find out if Kawhi Leonard and Co. respond accordingly.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 3.

How to watch Bucks vs. Raptors Game 3



Date: Sunday, May 19



Sunday, May 19 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada



Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada TV channel: TNT



GameTracker Streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)

fuboTV (try it for free) Odds: Raptors -2 (Over/Under 220.5)

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason.

Storylines



Bucks: The Bucks have continued to rampage their way through the Eastern Conference with two more wins to start out the ECF. Giannis Antetokounmpo has continued to lead the way, averaging 27 points, 15.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.5 blocks per game this series, but they've also gotten big contributions from their supporting cast. Brook Lopez was the man in Game 1, while Ersan Ilyasova donned the shooting sleeve and stepped up in Game 2. Now they'll head to Toronto to try and take full control of the series. With the way Game 2 looked, a sweep isn't out of the question, but in truth, a split in Toronto is all the Bucks really need.

Raptors: Regardless of how long this series goes, the Raptors are going to be kicking themselves for not finding a way to get a win in Game 1. They controlled much of the contest and then let things slip away in the fourth quarter. Whether it was fatigue or just an emotional let down after such a tough loss, they might as well have not shown up for Game 2, and now find themselves in an awful spot down 2-0. Kawhi Leonard has done his thing, but the same problem that plagued them in the second round has flared up again in this series: inconsistent play from the supporting cast. In Game 2, Marc Gasol, Pascal Siakam and Danny Green combined for 18 points. They'll need better nights from that trio in Game 3 if they want to get back in this series.

Game Prediction and Pick



It seems pretty clear from the first two games that the Bucks are going to win this series, but the Raptors are still a strong team and have a great home court advantage. Their backs are against the wall and they'll come out with a big effort to get back in the series.