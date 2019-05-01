2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Celtics vs. Bucks Game 2, live updates, TV channel, online stream, odds, prediction

After five games in the 2019 NBA playoffs, the Boston Celtics are 5-0 and steadily impressing with each victory.

Boston swept the Indiana Pacers in the opening round, and continued its hot streak by topping the top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks 112-90 in their second-round series opener. The Celtics' defensive game plan shut down potential MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, holding him to just 22 points on 7-of-21 from the field. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving showed why the Celtics were so eager to acquire him, putting up 26 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists in a masterful performance.

Milwaukee will look to bounce back in a big way on Tuesday night in order avoid a 2-0 deficit, which would be tough to overcome -- especially with the series shifting to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 4 Boston Celtics



Date: Tuesday, April 30



Time: 8 p.m. ET



Location: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee

TV channel: TNT



Odds: Bucks -7.5 (Over/Under 219.5)

Game 2 storylines

Celtics: Boston stayed undefeated in the postseason with a stunning victory in Game 1 in Milwaukee. Al Horford and their defensive game plan flustered the Bucks, holding Giannis Antetokounpo to just 7 of 21 from the field, while Kyrie Irving led the way on the offensive end with 26 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists. It was yet another sign that the Celtics are finally starting to come together after a difficult regular season. No matter what happens in Game 2, they've already had a successful road trip to open this series.

Bucks: If one team was going to win Game 1 of the second-round series between the Bucks and Celtics, everyone would have expected it to be Milwaukee. Instead, the Celtics shocked the Bucks by 22 points, handing them their most disappointing loss of the season. Now, the Bucks have been knocked off cruise control for the first time all season, and must figure out a way to respond in Game 2. The series is far from over, but if they drop each of the first two games at home, that won't be the case. It will be fascinating to see how they come out on Tuesday night.

Game 2 prediction, pick

The Bucks' season is on the line in this game, and they should come out and play like it. They only lost eight times at home all regular season, and consecutive games just once. It would be a shock if they drop two in a row on their home court to open up this series. A bounce back game from Giannis gets them this win.