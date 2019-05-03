2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Celtics vs. Bucks Game 3, live updates, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction

The Boston Celtics did what they set out to do to open their series against the Milwaukee Bucks by taking one of the two games at Fiserv Forum to steal homecourt advantage.

Now that the series has shifted to TD Garden, Kyrie Irving and company will look to replicate the type of effort which they brought in Game 1 rather than the lopsided loss the Celtics suffered in Game 2. If Irving can figure things out on the offensive end following his less than stellar performance on Tuesday night, Boston will have a great opportunity to go up 2-1 over the East's top-seed.

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will try to prevent that from happening as the MVP candidate was dominant in Milwaukee's Game 2 victory to go along with the rest of his teammates catching fire from beyond the arc.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 3 between the Bucks and Celtics.

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 4 Boston Celtics

Game 3 storylines

Celtics: Boston wasn't happy with how Game 2 went on Tuesday night, as it fell apart in the third quarter in a collapse that was reminiscent of its regular-season struggles. But overall, the Celtics' trip to Milwaukee was quite successful, and they got a vital split to take the series back to Boston tied at 1-1. Now, they'll need a proper response from their Game 2 defeat to defend home court and make sure the advantage they gained isn't lost immediately. That will start with their effort on the defensive end, but they'll also need a much better night from their star man, Kyrie Irving. They simply aren't going to win playoff games if he only scores nine points like he did in Game 2.

Bucks: Milwaukee was embarrassed in Game 1 against the Celtics; there's no other way to put what happened. But the Bucks deserved plenty of credit for the way they responded in Game 2 after facing their first bit of serious adversity all season long. They made a few adjustments on the defensive end with how much they switched on pick-and-rolls, and got their vaunted 3-point attack rolling with a franchise playoff-record 20 triples. They'll have to be just as good on Friday night, though. Boston will be back at home in front of a raucous crowd, and won't play quite as poorly as it did in Game 2.

Game 3 prediction, pick

The Celtics are all too familiar with collapses like the one they suffered in the third quarter of Game 2, and in the regular season those kinds of stretches could often spiral into something worse. But to their credit, they did and said all of the right things after the loss. With Kyrie Irving leading the way in terms of taking responsibility, they seemed ready to put that loss behind them and respond in Game 3.

There's no better place to deliver a bounce-back performance than at home, and that's what the Celtics should deliver on Friday night. The Bucks have found their confidence again, and it should be a close game, but the Celtics will pull it out, thanks to a big night from Irving.