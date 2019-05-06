2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Celtics vs. Bucks Game 4, TV channel, live stream, prediction, odds

The top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks have seized control of the series they once trailed, thanks to back-to-back wins over the fourth-seeded Boston Celtics.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way -- as usual -- in Game 3 with 32 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists as the Bucks prevailed 123-116. Kyrie Irving provided 29 points for the Celtics, but their star only connected on eight of his 22 shots for his second straight inefficient performance on the offensive end.

Boston must get a split at the TD Garden or else take a 3-1 deficit back to Milwaukee on Wednesday for a potential series-closing Game 5.

Here's how to watch Game 4 between Boston and Milwaukee:

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).

Odds and Analysis

Game 4 storylines

Bucks: Milwaukee's depth was on full display in Game 3 despite Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez combining to score just 16 points. The Bucks received a huge boost from George Hill (21 points) and Pat Connaughton (14 points) off the bench. If Milwaukee continues to get significant production from their second unit, it's hard to imagine the Bucks going down as long as their starters are also producing.

Celtics: Meanwhile, the Celtics really have to come away with a victory in Game 4. Irving was quick to point to the officiating slowing the game down, but he's going to have to come up huge if Boston wants to avoid this series getting out of hand. One of the positives from Game 3 was the team shooting 40.0 percent from deep and if they can get similar production from that area in Game 4, it could certainly bode well for the Celtics.

Game 4 prediction, pick

Boston definitely needs to split home-court advantage after doing the very same in Milwaukee. If the Celtics were to go down 3-1, it could be the end of their season. Boston battles through the adversity and evens the series before it shifts back to Milwaukee.