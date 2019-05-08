2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Celtics vs. Bucks Game 5, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction
Boston will look to stave off elimination at Milwaukee in Game 5
It's win or go home for the Boston Celtics.
After looking absolutely dominant in the first round against the Indiana Pacers, the fourth-seeded Celtics have found the going tough in their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his postseason domination with 39 points as the Bucks came away with a 113-101 victory over the Celtics -- their third straight win in the series -- in Game 4 on Monday and now hold a commanding 3-1 lead.
The Bucks have a golden opportunity to close out the series in Game 5 on Wednesday at home. The Celtics, however, must find a way to keep this series alive on the road against the NBA's No. 1 overall seed.
How to watch Bucks vs. Celtics Game 5
- Date: Wednesday, May 8
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV channel: TNT
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Online streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)
- Odds: Bucks -9 (Over/Under 218.0)
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).
Odds and Analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Game 5 storylines
Celtics: All five of Boston's starters finished in double figures in Game 4, but the Celtics received very little help from their bench. As a team, Boston's second unit scored an underwhelming seven points and Gordon Hayward struggled mightily with just two points on 1-of-5 shooting. Hayward is averaging just 7.5 points against the Bucks during this series. Considering Hayward signed a max contract two summers ago, the veteran forward will need to provide more on the offensive end if the Celtics want to keep their season.
Bucks: It goes without saying that Antetokounmpo normally always puts up sensational offensive numbers and it's a given on most nights. However, the Bucks could've had a little more secondary scoring in Game 4 despite being able to come away with a victory. Guard Khris Middleton struggled for the first time in the series with just 13 points on 4-of-19 shooting. Even with a 2-of-10 shooting clip from beyond the arc in Game 4, Middleton still is averaging 19.3 points and connecting on 53.8 percent of his shots from long-range against the Celtics. If Middleton can get back on track, the Bucks should be able to close out this series.
Game 5 prediction, pick
The Celtics were delivered a tough gut-punch in Game 4 and now are on the verge of elimination. With the Bucks having only lost one home game in the postseason thus far, that home dominance will continue and Milwaukee will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
