2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Game 2, live updates, TV channel, online stream, odds, prediction
The Denver Nuggets will look to take a 2-0 lead over the Portland Trail Blazers
The West's second-seeded Denver Nuggets almost didn't survive their first-round series against the No. 7 San Antonio Spurs.
It came down to a Game 7, where Denver was able to dispatch of San Antonio and move on to the Western Conference semifinals against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Nuggets came away with a 121-113 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 1 on Monday behind 37 points from Nikola Jokic while Jamal Murray scored 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Guard Damian Lillard was just as efficient with 39 points in the loss while Enes Kanter added 26 for Portland.
Portland will try to even the series on Wednesday with a Game 2 win.
Here's everything you need to know about the first matchup in this series.
No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers
How to watch Game 2
- Date: Wednesday, May 1
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV channel: TNT
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Online streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)
- Odds: Nuggets -4 (Over/Under 219.5)
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).
Odds and Analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Who wins Game 2 of Blazers vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread can you bank on over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Blazers vs. Nuggets spread you should be all over Wednesday, all from the model that's up more than $3,100 on NBA picks this season.
Game 2 storylines
Trail Blazers: Portland may have come up short in Game 1, but the Trail Blazers proved that they are more than capable of being an offensive juggernaut against one of the premier teams in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers shot over 50.0 percent from the field and Damian Lillard continued to be lethal from the perimeter as he drilled four threes in Game 1.
Nuggets: Denver may have struggled with San Antonio, but the Nuggets really excelled from an offensive standpoint in the first game of their second round series. Jokic absolutely thrived on the interior despite having to deal with Kanter. In addition to scoring 37 points, Jokic also managed to be efficient from beyond the arc with three successful shots from long-range in five attempts. The Trail Blazers are certainly going to have to try and make life a little more difficult for Jokic if they want to avoid going down 2-0.
Game 2 prediction, pick
Game 1 certainly didn't disappoint as far as the offensive firepower was concerned. More of that can be expected in Game 2 and this is one that Portland definitely needs to steal. The Trail Blazers will take care of business on the road and even the series.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Irving takes responsibility for C's loss
The Boston Celtics guard isn't shying away from leading his team following their Game 2 de...
-
Raptors vs. Sixers: Series breakdown
The 76ers answered the Raptors in Game 2 as the series now heads to Philly on Thursday
-
Top Picks: Blazers-Nuggets, plus MLB
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
How to watch: 2019 BIG3 Draft
The BIG3 basketball league will be holding its third annual draft on Wednesday at 7 p.m. E...
-
Referees take backseat in Rockets-GSW
This series has been about everything but basketball
-
How to watch: Sixers vs. Raptors Game 3
After the Sixers' big win in Game 2 to tie the series at 1-1, it shifts back to Philadelphia...