2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Game 2, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction

The West's second-seeded Denver Nuggets almost didn't survive their first-round series against the No. 7 San Antonio Spurs.

It came down to a Game 7, where Denver was able to dispatch of San Antonio and move on to the Western Conference semifinals against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Nuggets came away with a 121-113 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 1 on Monday behind 37 points from Nikola Jokic while Jamal Murray scored 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Guard Damian Lillard was just as efficient with 39 points in the loss while Enes Kanter added 26 for Portland.

Portland will try to even the series on Wednesday with a Game 2 win.

Here's everything you need to know about the first matchup in this series.

No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers



How to watch Game 2

Date: Wednesday, May 1



Time: 9 p.m. ET



Location: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

TV channel: TNT



Game 2 storylines

Trail Blazers: Portland may have come up short in Game 1, but the Trail Blazers proved that they are more than capable of being an offensive juggernaut against one of the premier teams in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers shot over 50.0 percent from the field and Damian Lillard continued to be lethal from the perimeter as he drilled four threes in Game 1.

Nuggets: Denver may have struggled with San Antonio, but the Nuggets really excelled from an offensive standpoint in the first game of their second round series. Jokic absolutely thrived on the interior despite having to deal with Kanter. In addition to scoring 37 points, Jokic also managed to be efficient from beyond the arc with three successful shots from long-range in five attempts. The Trail Blazers are certainly going to have to try and make life a little more difficult for Jokic if they want to avoid going down 2-0.

Game 2 prediction, pick

Game 1 certainly didn't disappoint as far as the offensive firepower was concerned. More of that can be expected in Game 2 and this is one that Portland definitely needs to steal. The Trail Blazers will take care of business on the road and even the series.