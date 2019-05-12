2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Game 7, live updates, TV channel, online stream, odds, pick

The series between the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers comes down to this: a do-or-die Game 7.

The two teams have gone back and forth throughout their Western Conference semifinal series, and Game 6 was no different. Portland came away with a hotly contested 119-108 victory over Denver behind the top-notch play of guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Lillard led the way with 32 points on 11-of-23 shooting, including six makes coming from beyond the arc. McCollum was just as dangerous with 30 points on 12-of-24 shooting to go along with six rebounds.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray carried the offensive load for the Nuggets like they have throughout the series. Jokic finished the game with 29 points on 10-of-15 shooting and secured 10 rebounds while dishing out eight assists. Murray added 24 points and shot 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

Now, the two teams get one final game to settle things on Sunday with the higher-seeded Nuggets hosting Game 7 in Denver. The winner moves on to the Western Conference finals to face the defending champion Golden State Warriors. The losing side will head home to begin their offseason, though it's hard to call either team a loser after putting together such a thrilling series.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout Game 7 between the Trail Blazers and Nuggets. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 7 between the Blazers and Nuggets.

How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Game 7



Date: Sunday, May 12



Sunday, May 12 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET



3:30 p.m. ET Location: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV channel: ABC



ABC Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Odds: Nuggets -5.5 (Over/Under 212.5)

TV listings

All NBA playoff games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).

Odds and Analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

So who wins Blazers vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Blazers vs. Nuggets spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that's up more than $3,000 on its top-rated NBA picks.

Key players

Game 7 storylines

Trail Blazers: As has been the case over the past several seasons, the stellar backcourt of Lillard and McCollum led the way in Game 6 when the Trail Blazers needed a win to stay alive. Lillard and McCollum combined for 62 of the team's points and knocked down eight shots from long-range between the two of them. What was even more impressive was McCollum's bounce back performance after he scored just 12 points in a Game 5 loss. If both star guards are knocking down their shots, it could be a long evening for the Nuggets

Nuggets: Denver has continued to ride on the back of Jokic throughout the postseason. Game 6 marked the fifth double-double of the series for Jokic, who continues to dominate in a multitude of different areas. Game 7 could really come down to which big man is able to impose his will in the paint on both ends of the floor. Enes Kanter may have only had 6 points on Thursday, but still managed to secure 14 rebounds and be a force inside. Jokic will need to show why he's one of the most versatile big men in the league when push comes to shove in Game 7.

Game 7 prediction, pick

The Nuggets and Trail Blazers have fought tooth-and-nail in a tight series. Both sides certainly have showcased their firepower, but the Trail Blazers are riding high after a Game 6 victory. Portland has just enough to squeak out a win and will take Game 7.