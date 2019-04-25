2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Raptors vs. 76ers Game 1, series schedule, TV channel, live stream, odds, matchups, prediction

The second round of the NBA playoffs is set in the Eastern Conference. One of the semifinal matchups will be The No. 2 Toronto Raptors taking on the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in a series of star-studded Eastern powerhouses.

Interestingly, the Raptors and Sixers both took identical paths to the second round. On the first day of the playoffs, each team dropped Game 1 at home in surprising fashion, then went on to win four straight games without too much trouble. In their respective Game 5s, the Raptors beat the Orlando Magic by 19, while the Sixers took care of the Nets by 22.

But that's not the only similarity between the two teams, who also each have a lot on the line in this series in terms of their future decisions. The Raptors, of course, went all-in to get Kawhi Leonard in the offseason, and a second-round exit is not what they had in mind when they acquired him. Likewise, the Sixers cashed in their assets to acquire Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris during the season, also with the hopes of going on a deep playoff run.

The series tips off on Saturday

In other words, this playoff matchup will be a fresh one. Here's everything you need to know about this second-round series.

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers



Storylines

Sixers: The Sixers are into the second round for the second postseason in a row, and will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last year, when they went out in five games to the undermanned Celtics. This time around though, they have Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris, whom they traded for during the season. But they'll also be facing a dynamite Raptors team led by Kawhi Leonard. There's a lot of pressure on the Sixers now that they're no longer a young, up-and-coming team. How this series goes could determine what happens in the summer with Butler and Harris, for whom they spent a lot of assets to acquire.

Raptors: The Raptors have been a playoff staple in the East for years now, but they've been knocked out of the playoffs three seasons in a row by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Luckily for them, "The King" is out in Los Angeles now, and they won't have to deal with him on the court, nor the psychological effect of facing him. They will take on a very talented Sixers team though, and will also have plenty of pressure given their own offseason goals. Last summer, they went all-in to get Kawhi Leonard, and a deep playoff run may be necessary to convince him to stay.

Matchups to watch



1. Joel Embiid vs. His knee: These days, it seems the only thing that can slow down Joel Embiid is his own body. Right now, he's currently dealing with a sore knee, which has bothered him since the All-Star break. The pain flared up again towards the end of the season, forcing him to miss multiple games down the stretch, and even Game 3 against the Nets.

When he was on the court in the first round, he still produced, closing things out with 23 points and 13 rebounds in 20 minutes in Game 5. But as the playoffs go on, and the intensity, pressure and opposing talent mount, will his knee be able to hold up? For everyone's sake, especially Embiid's, let's hope that answer is yes.

2. Benches: With two supremely talented starting fives, the battle of the benches is going to be key in this series, and there's no question that the Raptors have the better bunch.

In order to swing the trades for Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris, the Sixers had to cash in most of their assets, including solid rotation players like Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Landry Shamet. Now, their main reserves include Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scott, and James Ennis. Meanwhile, the Raptors boast a group led by Serge Ibaka, Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell.

If you put those six players up in a draft, the Raptors' trio would be the first three picks. But games aren't played on paper, and Scott has already hit a game-winner this postseason. If the Sixers' reserves can even just hold things even in their minutes, that would be a huge boost for their chances in this series.

3. Leonard vs. Simmons: These two teams didn't play after the Sixers' acquired Tobias Harris ahead of the trade deadline, so it's hard to know exactly what the matchups will be on the floor. Still, it's safe to assume we'll get some action of Kawhi Leonard vs. Ben Simmons.

Early in the season when these two teams met, Leonard absolutely took Simmons' lunch, bullying him into 11 turnovers in a masterful defensive performance. In the two other times the Sixers met the Raptors with Leonard on the floor, Simmons turned the ball over seven times and six times. So if you're counting at home, Simmons averaged eight turnovers a game when facing Leonard. Meanwhile, he averaged 13 points on 50 percent shooting in those three games, each of which was well below his season average.

But in the one game against the Raptors when Leonard didn't play? Simmons went off for 26 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists on 11-of-13 shooting, and turned the ball over just once.

Now, that isn't all because of Leonard, but he's proven to be a problem for Simmons. He's not quite as tall, but he has the length and strength to matchup well with the Sixers' point forward. If Leonard can continue to shut down Simmons, that will make life very difficult for the Sixers.

Series prediction, pick

Raptors in five: The Raptors won three out of four in the regular season series between these two teams, but all of those games were played before the Sixers picked up Tobias Harris, which means we haven't seen them play with each squad in their final form.

In their current iteration, the Sixers have one of the most talented starting lineups in the entire league, but because of the late trades and injuries, they haven't had much time to play together. That's been evident on the court, as they'll look dominant at times, but completely incompatible at others.

But even with all of the talent the Sixers have, the Raptors still have the best player in the series in Leonard. With their stout defense leading the way, better perimeter shooting, deeper bench and Leonard's ability to close games, the Raptors have what it takes to make the conference finals.

