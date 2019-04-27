2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Raptors vs. 76ers Game 1, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction

The Eastern Conference Semifinals get underway on Saturday when the Philadelphia 76ers travel north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors and Sixers have made their fair share of franchise-altering roster moves over the last calendar year. After being eliminated by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 postseason, the Raptors completely changed their team when they acquired Kawhi Leonard from the San Antonio Spurs and the move has vaulted Toronto to the top of the East once again. Meanwhile, the Sixers also put all their chips in when they acquired the likes of Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris in separate trades during the 2018-19 season.

These are two of the top three seeds in the Eastern Conference and have been viewed that way for the majority of the season. Toronto has dominated Philadelphia this season as they won all four meetings this year. However, it's worth noting that all of their head-to-head matchups took place prior to the Sixers acquiring Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers.

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers



Date: Saturday, Apr. 27



Time: 7:30 p.m.



Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada

TV channel: TNT



Odds: Raptors -5.5 (Over/Under 223)

Storylines

Sixers: The Sixers possess one of the most talented starting lineups in the entire NBA. However, Ben Simmons had his fair share of struggles against the Raptors in terms of handling the basketball this season. In addition, Mike Scott is set to miss Game 1 with a right heel injury. Scott has been an underrated acquisition for the Sixers due to his perimeter shooting ability and physical presence. James Ennis could see more minutes off the bench with Scott being unavailable.

Raptors: The Raptors have managed to secure the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and didn't face much adversity in their opening round series against the Orlando Magic. This is why the franchise went out and traded for Leonard for a tough series like this one against Philadelphia. Look for Leonard to play a major role in Game 1 and really cause matchup problems for the Sixers.

Prediction, pick

This could be one of the most important games of the series, especially for Philadelphia. For a team that struggled against Toronto, gaining the upper hand early in the series could be huge. This one could be very close, but Toronto will squeak it out.