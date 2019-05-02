2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Raptors vs. 76ers Game 3, live updates, TV channel, online stream, odds, prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors are knotted at 1-all after the first two games of a second-round series that has the potential to go the distance.

After the No. 2 Raptors routed the Sixers in Game 1, Philly answered in Game 2 behind a clutch performance from Jimmy Butler. Joel Embiid, who has struggled in the first two games, vows to take a different approach on offense and be more patient. The series now shifts to Philadelphia for the next two games, beginning with Game 3 on Thursday. The third-seeded Sixers have a big opportunity to take control of the series after already stealing home court away from Toronto.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 3 between the Raptors and 76ers.

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers



Game 3 storylines

76ers: Given the way they were crushed in Game 1, and with Joel Embiid battling a nasty stomach bug, it would have been understandable to expect the Sixers to lose once again in Game 2. But they showed a ton of poise to come out locked in on the defensive end and then to withstand the Raptors' late-game surge. The question now becomes, can they play like that three more times? It's one thing to give that kind of effort on the defensive end when you're in desperate need of a win, but is it sustainable over the course of the series? We'll find out on Thursday night in Game 3.

Raptors: The Raptors have to be kicking themselves after they couldn't quite get over the hump in Game 2. They came out flat and were soon down nearly 20 points in the second quarter. And even though they showed a lot of resilience to get back into the game, they never managed to regain the lead. It's tough losing a game to the Sixers when Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris combine for just 27 points. At the same time, they may take some confidence from the fact that Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, Danny Green, Serge Ibaka and Norman Powell combined to shoot 13-of-47 from the field and they were right in the game.

Game 3 prediction, pick

The Sixers were dynamite at home in the regular season, losing just 10 times at their place. They have a bunch of positive momentum after stealing a game in Toronto despite some poor play from their best players. Embiid, Simmons and Harris should play much better in Game 3 in front of their home crowd, and that should carry them to victory and a 2-1 series lead.