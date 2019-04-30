2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Raptors vs. 76ers Game 3, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers were run out of the gym in Game 1 of their second-round series with the Toronto Raptors, but they deserve plenty of credit for their response in Game 2. Using an inspired effort on the defensive end, the Sixers jumped out to a huge lead in the first half on Tuesday night.

They limited Kawhi Leonard's impact to the extent that is possible, shut down Pascal Siakam and forced the Raptors' role players to hit shots. Plus, the Sixers got a big boost off the bench from James Ennis and Greg Monroe. But the Raptors stayed connected, and used a big run early in the second half to get back in the game.

Philly was able to hold on though, thanks in large part to Jimmy Butler, who stepped up in a major way down the stretch to finish with with 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists after scoring just 10 points in Game 1.

Now, with things tied up at 1-1, the series will shift back to Philadelphia for a crucial Game 3.

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers



How to watch Game 3

Date: Thursday, May 2



Thursday, May 2 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV channel: ESPN



ESPN Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Online streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Odds: N/A at this time

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).

Odds and Analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Who wins Game 3 of Raptors vs. 76ers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you should be all over, all from the projection model that's up more than $3,100 on top-rated NBA picks this season.

Game 2 storylines

76ers: Given the way they were crushed in Game 1, and with Joel Embiid battling a nasty stomach bug, it would have been understandable to expect the Sixers to lose once again in Game 2. But they showed a ton of poise to come out locked in on the defensive end and then to withstand the Raptors' late-game surge. The question now becomes, can they play like that three more times? It's one thing to give that kind of effort on the defensive end when you're in desperate need of a win, but is it sustainable over the course of the series? We'll find out on Thursday night in Game 3.

Raptors: The Raptors have to be kicking themselves after they couldn't quite get over the hump in Game 2. They came out flat and were soon down nearly 20 points in the second quarter. And even though they showed a lot of resilience to get back into the game, they never managed to regain the lead. It's tough losing a game to the Sixers when Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris combine for just 27 points. At the same time, they may take some confidence from the fact that Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, Danny Green, Serge Ibaka and Norman Powell combined to shoot 13-of-47 from the field and they were right in the game.

Game 2 prediction, pick

The Sixers were dynamite at home in the regular season, losing just 10 times at their place. They have a bunch of positive momentum after stealing a game in Toronto despite some poor play from their best players. Embiid, Simmons and Harris should play much better in Game 3 in front of their home crowd, and that should carry them to victory and a 2-1 series lead.