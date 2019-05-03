2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Raptors vs. 76ers Game 4, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers take a 2-1 lead into Game 4 against the Toronto Raptors
The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors split the opening two games of their second round series.
In Game 3, the Sixers came away with a convincing 116-95 victory over the Raptors in a game where Joel Embiid dominated with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks in addition to knocking down three of his four attempts from beyond the arc.
The Sixers had six players finish in double figures with Jimmy Butler also continuing his stellar play in Game 3. In addition to Embiid's huge night, Butler nearly recorded a triple-double as he scored 22 points, dished out nine assists, and secured nine rebounds.
How to watch Game 4
- Date: Sunday, May 5
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia
- TV channel: ABC
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Online streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)
- Odds: 76ers -1.5 (Over/Under 214.5)
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).
Odds and Analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Game 4 storylines
Raptors: When it comes to Toronto, the team has gotten spectacular performances from Kawhi Leonard throughout the series. In Game 3, Leonard scored 33 points, but the Raptors didn't get much production from elsewhere. Pascal Siakam added 20 points, but only one other player scored more than seven points, Danny Green with 13, so the Raptors really need to find more secondary scoring.
76ers: Philadelphia has ripped off back-to-back wins in Games 2 and 3 after a tough start to the series. The Sixers have proved to be very balanced with all five starters scoring in double figures in Game 3. When Embiid is attacking the paint like he did in Game 3, Philadelphia is an incredibly dangerous team. In addition, the Sixers really played tremendous defense and limited the Raptors to just a 42.2 percent shooting clip throughout the night.
Game 4 prediction, pick
Philadelphia flexed their muscles in a big way with a win over Toronto in Game 3. Now the Sixers have a chance to take a commanding lead in the series. It's likely that the Raptors will throw the kitchen sink at the Sixers, but Philadelphia will seize control of the series with another big win.
