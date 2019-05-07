2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Raptors vs. 76ers Game 5, live updates, TV channel, online stream, time, odds, prediction

In a series that has arguably been the most intriguing among all the second-round matchups, both the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers enter Tuesday with a chance to take the lead and move one win away from the Eastern Conference finals.

Toronto got a much-needed 101-96 victory over Philadelphia in Game 4 on Sunday against the Sixers, who were coming off two straight wins. By doing so, the Raptors reclaimed home-court advantage while also knotting the series up at two games apiece.

Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 39 points and added 14 rebounds and five assists. Marc Gasol and Kyle Lowry also combined to add 30 points to help boost Toronto. Sixers center Joel Embiid, who needed IV fluids at 6 a.m. Sunday morning, had arguably his worst game of the postseason and finished with just 11 points on 2-for-7 shooting from the floor.

The series will continue in Toronto on Tuesday night.

Date: Tuesday, May 7



Time: 8 p.m. ET



Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada

TV channel: TNT



Game 5 storylines

76ers: After winning two straight games and seizing home-court advantage in the series, the Sixers took a step back in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon as they dropped a winnable game at home and allowed the Raptors to even the series at two games apiece. The biggest storyline for the Sixers moving forward is the health of All-Star center Joel Embiid, who has dealt with injury and illness issues over the course of the postseason. Embiid was under the weather in Game 4, and it showed on the court. When Embiid is at his best, he is downright dominant. Though when he's hobbled, the Sixers become very vulnerable. They'll need him to be at the top of his game if they hope to advance past Toronto.

Raptors: Toronto was able to tie the series up at 2-2, thanks largely to the game-in, game-out heroics of Kawhi Leonard. The superstar has done it all for Toronto on both ends of the floor through four games. The biggest issue facing the Raptors moving forward is finding support for Leonard, especially on the offensive end. When Leonard gets solid support from guys like Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol and Pascal Siakam, the Raptors become extremely difficult to beat, but he's been forced to do too much on his own against the Sixers so far.

Game 5 prediction, pick

Despite sub-par performances from three of their five starters, the Sixers were right in Game 4 until the end, and they were a couple of made shots away from potentially taking a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. One has to assume that All-Star center Joel Embiid will play better than he did in Game 4, and the Sixers have already demonstrated that they are capable of winning in Toronto. With that in mind, look for Embiid and the 76ers to bounce back and reclaim the series lead in Game 5.