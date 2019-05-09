2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Raptors vs. 76ers Game 6, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction
Philadelphia must win and force a Game 7 or its season will come to an end on Thursday night
One Eastern Conference team has punched its ticket into the conference finals. Can the Toronto Raptors do the same on Thursday?
The second-seeded Raptors steamrolled the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers 125-89 on Tuesday night to take a 3-2 lead with Game 6 in Philly. One more win and Toronto moves on to face the top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks in the ECF.
The Sixers struggled to effectively shoot the basketball throughout Game 5. As a team, they connected on just 42.3 percent of their shots and only six of their 24 3-point attempts. Jimmy Butler paced the Sixers with 22 points, but missed his fair share of field goal attempts as well.
Trailing 3-2, the 76ers must dig deep and find their top form when at home for Game 6 in what could be their final postseason game.
How to watch Raptors vs. 76ers Game 6
- Date: Thursday, May 9
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Online streaming: WATCHESPN
- Odds: 76ers +2 (Over/Under 212.5)
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).
Odds and Analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Key Players
Game 6 storylines
Raptors: Over the past two games, the Raptors have been able to get some production from players not named Kawhi Leonard. After struggling in Game 4, Siakam rose to the occasion and was the driving force on the offensive end. In addition, Kyle Lowry scored 19 points while sharpshooting guard Danny Green added 17 points of his own. If the Raptors can continue to get this type of secondary production in addition to Leonard, it certainly bodes well for an Eastern Conference finals appearance.
76ers: Philadelphia played about as brutal a Game 5 as any team could've played. All-Star center Joel Embiid struggled with just 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting, but the most glaring part of his performance was his game-high eight turnovers. In addition, Ben Simmons continued to have a pedestrian series with just seven points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. It's safe to say that Embiid and Simmons need to be better if Philadelphia wants to extend this series.
Game 6 prediction, pick
The Raptors flexed their muscles in a big way as they dominated the Sixers in Game 5. While Toronto looked absolutely flawless, it was a forgettable game for Philadelphia and it's certainly capable of winning this game at home. It'll be a dogfight, but the Sixers will force a Game 7.
