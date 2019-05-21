2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Raptors vs. Bucks Game 4, live stream, TV channel, date, time, odds, pick, prediction

Unlike the Western Conference finals, there will be no sweep in the Bucks-Raptors series.

The Toronto Raptors secured a crucial victory on Sunday night, taking down the Milwaukee Bucks in double overtime to win Game 3, 118-112. The Raptors avoid falling in a 3-0 hole and instead cut the Bucks' series lead to 2-1. Kawhi Leonard was excellent once again for the Raptors, playing 52 out of 58 minutes despite battling some sort of leg injury. He dismissed any issues after the game, but after an awkward landing on the fast-break in the first quarter he was seen both limping and grimacing at various points throughout the game. It will be interesting to see how he looks at the start of Game 4.

Milwaukee will need much better performances from their leaders. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe combined for more turnovers than baskets, as they coughed the ball up 16 times, while shooting 11 of 48 from the field. That they were even in the game considering how bad those three played is remarkable.

Toronto will look to knot up the series when it hosts Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 4:

How to watch Bucks vs. Raptors Game 4



Date: Tuesday, May 21



Tuesday, May 21 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET



8:30 p.m. ET Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada



Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada TV channel: TNT



TNT Live stats: GameTracker



GameTracker Streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)

fuboTV (try it for free) Odds: Raptors +3 (Over/Under 217.5)

TV listings

All Eastern Conference finals games will air on TNT.

Odds and Analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Who wins Game 4 of Bucks vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bucks vs. Raptors spread you should be all over Tuesday, all from the model that's up more than $3,000 on top-rated NBA picks this season.

Key Players

Storylines



Bucks: No team ever wants to lose a playoff game, but the Bucks have to feel pretty good about the circumstances surrounding their Game 3 loss. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored his fewest points of the postseason with 12, and together with Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe combined for 32 points on 11-of-48 shooting and 16 turnovers. Giannis even fouled out in the second overtime, and yet, the Raptors still barely beat them. That they were so close to stealing a win on the road with their three best players performing that badly should give them plenty of confidence heading into Game 4.

Raptors: They needed a win in Game 3 or their season would have pretty much been over, as no team in NBA history has come back from a 3-0 deficit. They got the win they needed, but the pressure hasn't been lifted. A loss in Game 4 puts them down 3-1 in the series, and though teams have made that kind of comeback, it's unlikely against this Bucks team. It will be interesting to see how Kawhi Leonard performs after playing 52 minutes and suffering some sort of leg injury in Game 3. The Raptors will need him at his best with their inconsistent supporting cast.

Game Prediction, Pick



The Bucks are the better team, and nearly stole Game 3 despite playing terrible. They'll be much better in Game 4, and that's bad news for the Raptors. Giannis and Co. will get the split they need on the road and go back home with a chance to close out the series in Game 5.