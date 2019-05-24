2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Raptors vs. Bucks Game 5, live updates, online stream, TV channel, dates, time, odds

After trailing the Milwaukee Bucks 2-0 to begin the Eastern Conference finals, the Toronto Raptors have battled back to make it a wide-open series once again.

Toronto prevailed in Game 3 and 4 at home, after dropping the first two in Milwaukee. Kyle Lowry led the way in the series-tying win with 25 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Kawhi Leonard struggled in the early going but still managed to finish the night with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Serge Ibaka, Norman Powell, and Fred VanVleet combined to really give the Raptors a lift off the bench as the trio combined to score 46 points.

For Milwaukee, Khris Middleton poured in 30 points on a very efficient 11-of-15 shooting performance, but only three Bucks finished in double figures. Giannis Antetokounmpo did bounce back after scoring just 12 points in Game 3 with a 25-point performance in Game 4.

The Bucks will look to bounce back and reclaim control of the series when they host the Raptors in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Odds and Analysis

Storylines to watch

Raptors: Throughout the postseason, the Raptors have been carried by Leonard and he lifted Toronto past the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. However, it was a different story in Game 4 as Lowry shouldered the scoring load and turned in one of his best performances of the postseason. If Toronto can continue to get secondary production from players like Lowry, Ibaka, and Powell, the Raptors are certainly capable of coming away with a victory in Game 5.

Bucks: It was definitely a performance to forget as the Bucks were outmatched by the Raptors in Game 4. One of the biggest strengths for Milwaukee has been their bench scoring. Players like Malcolm Brogdon, George Hill, and Ersan Ilysasova have come up huge for the Bucks, but the trio combined to score just 16 points in Game 4. In addition, the Bucks shot under 32.0 percent from beyond the arc and are going to need more production from that area in Game 5.

Prediction, pick

The home teams have been victorious in each of the four games in the series thus far. Toronto definitely has a considerable amount of momentum. It's not going to be easy, but the Raptors become the first team to get a win on the road.