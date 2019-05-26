2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Raptors vs. Bucks Game 6, live updates, online stream, TV channel, date, time, odds, pick

The Toronto Raptors looked to be headed for a quick exit in the Eastern Conference Finals after the Milwaukee Bucks won the first two games of the series. Now, Toronto has ripped off three consecutive victories, including a 105-99 win in Game 5 on Thursday on the road, and can close the series out on their home floor on Saturday night in Game 6.

In Game 5, star forward Kawhi Leonard shouldered the offensive burden, much like he has throughout the playoffs for Toronto. Leonard finished with 35 points on 11-of-25 shooting while also dishing out nine assists and securing seven rebounds. The All-Star swingman scored 15 of Toronto's 33 points in the final quarter.

Fred VanVleet also came up large for the team's second unit as he scored 21 points and knocked down seven of his nine attempts from beyond the arc. Giannis Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks with 24 points in addition to six rebounds and six assists. Five different Bucks finished in double-figures despite coming out on the losing end.

How to watch Raptors vs. Bucks Game 6



Date: Saturday, May 25



Saturday, May 25 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET



8:30 p.m. ET Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada TV channel: TNT



fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Raptors -2 (over/under 212)

Storylines to watch

Bucks: Milwaukee held multiple double-digit leads throughout Game 5, but ultimately ended up being torched by Leonard. One of the biggest reasons was the lack of production from sharpshooting guard Khris Middleton. While Middleton did dish out 10 assists and secure 10 rebounds, he scored just 6 points on 2-of-9 shooting. It's safe to say that the Bucks are going to need Middleton to help Antetokounmpo carry the offensive load if Milwaukee wants to force a Game 7.

Raptors: Toronto weathered everything that Milwaukee threw at them throughout Game 5 and part of the reason for that was the production of Leonard. Leonard had a 15-point fourth quarter and was in the zone down the stretch for the Raptors. He knocked down five of his eight attempts from beyond the arc and came up clutch when the Raptors needed him. If Leonard can put together another phenomenal performance, the Raptors could be bound for the NBA Finals.

Prediction, pick

The Raptors have battled back out of an 0-2 hole and now have a chance to close out the series at home. Toronto will close out the series in a tightly contested battle and advance to the NBA Finals.