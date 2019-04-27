2019 NBA Playoffs: Watch Rockets vs. Warriors Game 1, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction
The Golden State Warriors continue their title defense against the Houston Rockets
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets did battle in the Western Conference Finals last season and it was a very entertaining series. The Rockets even held a 3-2 series lead and may have came out on top if it wasn't for a hamstring injury to Chris Paul late in Game 5. Paul missed the final two games of the series and the Warriors were able to come back to win.
The series could be more of the same as long as both teams remain as healthy as possible. DeMarcus Cousins is already out for the series after suffering a quad injury in Golden State's opening round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Warriors received a sensational 50-point performance from All-Star forward Kevin Durant in a series-clinching Game 6 victory on Friday. Golden State is likely going to need more of the same if they want to dispatch of Houston in the Western Conference semifinals.
No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets
How to watch Game 1
- Date: Sunday, Apr. 28
- Time: 3:30 p.m.
- Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California
- TV channel: ABC
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Online streaming: fuboTV (try for free)
- Odds: Raptors -6.0 (Over/Under 225.5)
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).
Odds and Analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Who wins the 2019 NBA Finals? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back to win the NBA Finals, all from the proven model that is up more than $4,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.
Storylines
Rockets: The Rockets were able to dispatch of the Utah Jazz fairly easily in their opening round series. Much like has been the case throughout the majority of the season, James Harden has put up offensive numbers that are out of this world. Harden averaged 27.8 points and shot 35.3 percent from beyond the arc during the series. Look for Harden to attempt to continue to dominate from the perimeter and try and carve up the Warriors.
Warriors: Meanwhile, the Warriors went through their fair share of adversity against the Clippers. On top of losing Cousins, the Clippers also gave the Warriors a series. It's worth keeping an eye on star guard Stephen Curry, who suffered a minor ankle injury in Game 6. If Durant and Curry are clicking on all cylinders, Golden State is one of the most dangerous teams around.
Prediction, pick
These two teams battled in the Western Conference Finals in a very entertaining series in 2018 and it should be more of the same this time around. It's a quick turnaround for the Warriors after just wrapping up their opening round series, but Golden State thrives at Oracle. It'll be close since the Rockets have had a chance to rest, but the Warriors will come out on top.
-
